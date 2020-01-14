It was the young against the old when 15 Rockford alumni basketball players returned to the court last week. The veterans won out with some good shooting.
“We split them up into older and younger players, making a split down the middle,” said current head coach Michael Tauber. “It was a fun time for all and fun for me as a coach to see all of the alumni show up to play.”
Players included Brock Deering, Nick Haugen, Brandon Eenhuis, Troy Schulze, Kurt Thomas, Kyle Seiler, Brendan Schumacher, Ben Zilmer, Tommy Traen, Kyle Calder, JJ Strumbel, Ryan Nolby, Jake Hall, Nick Schulze and Joe Larson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.