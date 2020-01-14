It was the young against the old when 15 Rockford alumni basketball players returned to the court last week. The veterans won out with some good shooting.

“We split them up into older and younger players, making a split down the middle,” said current head coach Michael Tauber. “It was a fun time for all and fun for me as a coach to see all of the alumni show up to play.”

Players included Brock Deering, Nick Haugen, Brandon Eenhuis, Troy Schulze, Kurt Thomas, Kyle Seiler, Brendan Schumacher, Ben Zilmer, Tommy Traen, Kyle Calder, JJ Strumbel, Ryan Nolby, Jake Hall, Nick Schulze and Joe Larson.

