Rockford activities director Dan Pratt has been busy filling coaching vacancies. The winter season alone has three new leaders. Plus, baseball has a new coach hired and a new boys soccer coach is being sought.
Both the gymnastics and wrestling programs were suspended three seasons ago due to a shortage of either participants or coaches. Both are back competing with a varsity schedule after only having a few competing last year.
Paul Stariha leads the wrestling program that went from seven wrestlers last year to 18 this season.
Averi Shrode is the new gymnastics coach who also is the local community education gymnastics program coordinator. Gabi Hennen is the new dance team coach who also is re-building the program that only has seven participating.
Ryan Sparrman moved up from the C-squad baseball coach to replace Tyler Maher as the head varsity baseball coach. He will keep the same assistant coaches in Tom Traen and Chris Hudlow.
Steve Ulen has resigned as head boys soccer coach and a replacement is being sought.
“Participation in gymnastics is up quite a bit,” said Pratt. “Strode brought in a lot of girls back into the sport, especially from the club level. We have around 16 girls on the team and opposing schools will be surprised at the skill level we will come with this season.”
Pratt said dance team numbers are down to seven and the team will compete in only kick competition, while working to develop a Jazz team. He thinks the new coach is a good one who will build the program.
