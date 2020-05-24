One minute for every senior in class of 2020

Last month, Rockford Schools turned on the lights of its athletic fields as part of the Be The Light movement.

Schools across the nation have turned on their lights as a way of honoring this year’s senior class, which will miss out on spring sports, proms, in-person graduation ceremonies and so much else because of social distancing restrictions enacted in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was our tribute to the seniors and to the community too,” Rockford activities director Dan Pratt said.

Rockford burned the lights on its football, baseball, softball and soccer fields and lit scoreboards with the number 20. The specifications of the event also honored the seniors in more subtle ways: The lights went on at 8:20 p.m., 2020 in military time, and remained on for 124 minutes, one minute for every senior in the class.

Pratt estimates that about 35 senior students came out to see the light show in person.

“We had a lot of people driving into the upper lot and taking a look,” Pratt said.

