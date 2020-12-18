RiverWorks in Rockford is celebrating its 10th year of service to the Rockford/Greenfield community. The non-profit is supporting the community in new ways during the pandemic.
Both the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Rockford recently chipped in financial assistance to the community service organization.
The city used some of its funds from the federal CARES ACT to give a $15,000 nonprofit grant to the RiverWorks Food Shelf.
“In 2009, when RiverWorks was just an idea, the city of Rockford was one of the first to come and offer their help,” said RiverWorks Executive Director Denise Kesanen. “RiverWorks is so appreciative of our 10-year history and looking forward to the next decade of making a difference together.”
The Sheriff’s Office raised money via its second annual Beard Challenge and donated $18,330 to RiverWorks. “This wonderful organization aligns and mobilizes community resources to deliver powerful solutions which meet the emotional, physical, relational, and spiritual needs of people connected to the Rockford/Greenfield area,” the Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
This year deputies needed to donate and/or raise at least $150 each to be able to grow their beards. Every deputy you see with a beard until the end of 2020 has met this donation goal. Female staff were encouraged to participate as judges in the final judging. To become a judge, a staffer was required to donate a minimum of $50. Many deputies and Sheriff’s Office staff went above-and-beyond the minimum donation and many just donated and chose not to sport the man-beard.
Kesanen, of RiverWorks said, “What an amazing gift to RiverWorks! Thank You! These funds will be put to good use through our programs serving our community, including the RiverWorks Food Shelf, Lunch Box Express, Thousand Hearts 365, RiverWorks Thrift Store, and a new program launching in 2021, Golden Neighbor’s Club (hot meals for older adults).”
For more information, visit the website at riverworksonline.org.
Kesanen said, “We are grateful to so many of you who have made it possible for us to be now entering our second decade of service.” She described a number of ways RiverWorks has assisted people in the Rockford/Greenfield area.
Roughly 1,300 families experienced the food shelf this last year, she said. One of them was a woman who had experienced extraordinary medical issues that caused immense damage to her body.
“As we were loading her groceries into her unheated vehicle, through tears she expressed her fears of newly developed health symptoms and her struggle to secure medical benefits,” Kesanen said. “She does not want to burden her son or elderly mother, so she carries the weight of her health issues alone. She thanked us for the kindness that she finds at RiverWorks Food Shelf, and what a blessing it has been on her life.”
Other achievements for RiverWorks this year included:
• The RiverWorks Crew of six board members and 14 employees leads a group of volunteers who are committed to the vision of Rockford/Greenfield being a connected community creating hope and a quality of life in which all people thrive.
• A food truck was purchased in October with a grant to expand services and become mobile, especially to serve older adult community. In 2021 the food truck will be used to deliver hot meals to older adults.
• Thousand Hearts Serve Day continued. RiverWorks safely moved its traditional spring date to Sept. 26, with 70 volunteers completing nine community projects.
• The Thrift Store found a new way to serve. RiverWorks discovered several Hispanic families lacked basic household items. The organization provided them with everything they needed. Determined to keep serving through a pandemic, staff provided a weekly food drop (from 800 - 1000 lbs. of food) to 189 families at Maple Hill Estates.
• A Paycheck Protection Program loan helped keep employees paid at a critical time when the Thrift Store was closed and the focus shifted to supporting the Food Shelf with store employees.
• Lunch Box Express provided food this summer to children whose families had difficulty making ends meet. In 2020 RiverWorks cooked and delivered over 4,000 meals to 140 kids and 54 families.
