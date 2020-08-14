The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, July 28 learned that, for the most part, RiverWorks Food Shelf has rounded up funds to replace its inadequate, 10-year-old HVAC system – an $8,395 project.
Meanwhile, the food shelf is serving clients and preparing for a surge in the need for its services, said Tammi Olstad, food shelf director.
Olstad reported on what was supposed to be a festive 10th anniversary year for the food shelf. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the food shelf to cancel its open house and close its doors for a couple of months. Staff and volunteers used that time to change the food shelf’s methods for serving clients.
No clients are allowed inside the food shelf building, located at 8230 Cedar Street. They park along the curb on Main Street during food distribution hours (Mondays from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.) Clients without vehicles sit on a bench in front of the building. Volunteers bring a list of available foods to each client, collect items from inside and deliver them to vehicles or the bench.
“Clients really like it,” Olstad said.
Second Harvest Food Bank has warned RiverWorks to expect a surge in the number of clients with extra unemployment benefits ending July 31.
Already RiverWorks is seeing a difference in its typical clients, Olstad said. Many clients have never been to a food shelf before.
“This is super hard for them,” she said. RiverWorks is working to make the experience easy and comfortable for them. She thanked the city of Rockford for its support and asked the council to authorize $839 to cover a shortfall in funding for replacing the HVAC system.
Mayor Renee Hafften said that the city could find $839, because it would not be paying for River Days fireworks this year.
According to a staff report, Wright Hennepin Electric has offered $7,556 to pay for the new $8,395 HVAC unit. RiverWorks would be responsible for the cost of the necessary upgrade to the building’s electrical system. IBEW Local 292 would provide the electrical panel upgrade. The union installed the original panel.
“During the last few years our need for cooling has increased as we have added additional refrigeration equipment,” Olstad said. “The temperature inside the shopping area regularly ranges from 80 to 85 degrees.”
City Administrator Dan Madsen said RiverWorks “is not just a group using space. They’ve invested a ton of their time and hard work and effort not only in serving the community, but also in the physical property. It’s just amazing what they’ve been able to do.”
Ten years ago RiverWorks moved into the city building when it was “in a state of pretty serious disrepair,” he said. “They spent a lot of money to make it usable. Since then they have maintained and improved it. Now they’re adding a new HVAC unit and electrical services to stay with that building.”
ENGINE ‘JAKE’ BRAKING ORDINANCE
Turning to the subject of Jake braking, the council approved an ordinance prohibiting the practice within Rockford city limits. A Jake brake is a mechanism installed on some truck diesel engines. The device slows the vehicle by opening exhaust valves in the cylinders. This mechanical action often causes vehicles to make a loud chattering or jackhammer-like exhaust noise. High flow mufflers on some vehicles amplify the noise, which can be loud, unnerving and disruptive.
In other business, the council:
ACCEPTED a $13,205.90 quote from Neil’s Floor Covering to replace the carpet in the Rockford Public Library with a mid-grade carpet. Vinyl plank flooring will replace the carpet in the entry way and reception area.
APPROVED a conditional use permit that allows John Ritten to install a metal exterior finish on a building proposed for a vacant lot at 8910 Autumn Oaks Drive. The 8,730 square foot building will house Custom Design Wood Products Inc.
APPROVED a wastewater testing agreement between PeopleService and the city of Rockford at a cost of $1,300 per month, beginning on Sept. 1.
