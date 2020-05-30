Drive-in commencement will be May 30
Rockford High School will give its graduating seniors a unique send-off at a drive-in graduation ceremony, at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 30.
RHS Principal Paul Menard gave the Rockford School Board a preview of the event at its Monday, May 18, meeting. At the meeting, the board also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
DRIVE-IN GRADUATION
Menard told the School Board, “We want it to be a graduation to remembered.”
A highly-decorated high school parking lot will greet graduating seniors. Each car will have its previously assigned spot in every other space of the student parking lot. Smallest vehicles will park in the front and largest vehicles in the rear of the lot. They will face an elevated 20 feet by 24 feet stage.
RHS staff will line up graduates. They will march to a virtual rendition of “Pomp and Circumstance,” played by the RHS band, from the faculty parking lot into the ceremony. Household members will drive graduates to assigned parking spots.
Then graduates will hear student and faculty speakers. Vehicles with graduates inside will drive by the stage, where Superintendent of Schools Rhonda Dean will read their names and hand them their diplomas.
So Bright Productions, of Des Moines, Iowa will handle the stage set-up, lighting and sound.
In related business, the School Board certified the list of graduates. The resolution states that these students have met state and school district graduation requirements.
APPROVAL OF SUPERINTENDENT’S CONTRACT
Turning to personnel matters, the School Board approved the contract for Rhonda Dean, newly appointed Superintendent of Schools. Board Member Eric Gordee said the contract follows closely the model contract of the National High School Principals’ Association.
The three-year contract runs from July 1 through June 30, 2023. It calls for 24 working days of paid vacation and 18 days of paid sick leave per year. Salary for the first contract year is $161,011. The school district and Dean would agree by April 1 of each subsequent year on the annual salary for the 2021–22 and 2022–23 contract years.
After the board approved the contract, Dean said, “I do realize that this is a huge responsibility. I humbly accept the responsibility. I will work diligently to lift up Rockford Schools, our students, our families and our staff. Thank-you for giving me this opportunity.”
2020 – 2021 BUDGET
Also during the meeting, the School Board approved the school district budget for the 2020–21 fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30, 2021. Anticipated revenues are $21,283,813, and anticipated expenditures are $20,960,021. This gives Rockford Schools a 21.63% reserve fund.
Sher Tischner, of the district Business Office, said she proposed a conservative budget, because she was confronted with “so many unknowns,” including state aid amounts and pandemic expenses. She assumed no increase in state aid during the state’s next budget cycle, no increase in other revenues and no increase in staff. She projected student enrollment at 1,627 in 2020–21 and 1,625 in 2021-22.
FOOD SERVICE CONTRACT
Continuing with financial business, the School Board approved the bid of Taher Inc. for the 2020–21 food service contract. School Districts are required to solicit bids for food service contracts every five years.
Taher will provide a chef and prepare food on site. Rockford Schools will pay Taher maximum direct costs of $2.88 per lunch and $2.88 per breakfast.
RISK ASSESSMENT FOR RHS METAL SHOP
The School Board heard a report James Leuer, Director of Buildings and Grounds, about risks of using equipment in the RHS metal and wood shops.
Leuer said the School District brought in an outside consultant, IEA Inc., to assess the condition of equipment in the RHS shops and the risks of using the machinery. Using the large pieces of equipment would be “pretty risky” for staff and students, he said.
“The cost of bringing the equipment up to speed would be a ton of money,” Leuer said. IEA quoted $43,984 for updating the metal shop equipment and $20,360 for updating the wood shop equipment.
After meeting with Supt. Dean, Leuer concluded that Rockford Schools should “move in a different direction.” He suggested a relationship with Wright Hennepin Technical Center under which Rockford Schools would send kids out to Wright Hennepin “to learn some of this stuff.” He wanted a safer, hands-on experience for kids.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
Turning to personnel matters, the School Board promoted Paul Menard from his position of interim RHS principal to permanent principal. The Board also hired Kacey Reese as third grade teacher.
The Board approved layoffs of Jenifer Berg, Ivy Balcer and Christian Hoiland from their positions at the Rockford Community Center front desk; Jamie Smith as RCC Membership Coordinator; Candi Benoit as Community Ed Evening Supervisor and Averi Schrode as Gymnastics Coordinator.
AVIATION ART WINNERS
The School Board learned that six Rockford Schools students have won awards in the Minnesota Aviation Art Contest. The students are third graders Mary Dahl, Lily Wathen and Brooklyn Siebert and eighth graders Bryana Salazar, Anika Perlich and Ty Kulavik. The elementary school now has 21 students who have placed in this state wide competition over the years.
DONATIONS
The School Board accepted donations from 25:2 Solutions for Verizon JetPack Hotspots and Rocket Boosters for $4,162.45. The board also accepted donations ranging from $28 to $550 from S. Davis, Box Tops for Education, T D’Amico and Boston Scientific.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.