The Crow River News recently had the opportunity to chat with Rockford author Shannon Jump about her newest (and first) release, “My Only Sunshine,” which is set right here in small town Minnesota. Stop by Buffalo Books & Coffee to get a copy — Jump may even be there signing copies, if she is around — or order online at Barnes & Noble.com or on Amazon.
Q: So, tell me a bit about your inspiration for “My Only Sunshine.”
A: “My Only Sunshine” is loosely based on true events from my life, so the inspiration for the novel is very personal. That said, it is by no means a memoir or a true recollection of events and there’s plenty of fiction woven throughout.
The book is set in Minnesota over a 20-year period. It’s told in first-person narrative by the main character, Brynn Reeves as she navigates through an abusive marriage, young motherhood, and friendship while coming to terms with the unexpected path her life has taken.
Q: Have you always known you wanted to be an author? What pushed you to take the leap and try getting published?
A: I’ve always had a love for reading and writing, but never really thought I’d become an author. For the most part, writing was just a hobby and something I turned to when I needed an outlet. I wrote whenever life felt particularly hard or I just needed to vent and didn’t feel like talking.
As a kid, I dreamt of seeing my name on the cover of a book one day though, and I remember thinking, “Wow, that would be so cool!” I’m an avid reader and have been for as long as I can remember, and there was always that part of me that wanted to put my overactive imagination to work and be the one to tell the story.
I honestly didn’t think I could pull it together and had many moments of self-doubt — even after committing to this project. Truth be told, I almost pulled the plug a few times. But once I put the first draft in front of some family and friends I knew there was no going back. Their feedback and support were everything I needed to keep going and I’m so grateful I had so many people in my corner rooting for me.
Q: When did you start writing “My Only Sunshine?”
A: This book was about 13 years in the making … I started it in 2007, but at the time it was just a way for me to grapple with my emotions and get them out onto the page. Throughout the years I continued to build on the original manuscript but didn’t actually sit down to write the novel until the pandemic hit in 2020. From there, I spent close to a year writing, editing, researching, getting it in front of beta readers and planning my publishing journey.
Q: What has been the most rewarding part of writing and publishing your first book?
A: Writing and publishing this book has been very therapeutic for me. It brought me closure. Acceptance. Healing. And realizing that I had written a book that could potentially bring those same things to someone else who is/was hurting or was going through anything similar, is such an amazing feeling. I get messages from readers thanking me for sharing this story and I’ll cherish them forever. Those messages make all the hard stuff about this journey worth it and I’m so proud of my book baby.
Q: What has been the most challenging part?
A: There are so many challenging things about writing a book! As a newbie, you kind of go into it thinking all you really have to do is write the book and then get someone to edit it, design a cover, publish and market it for you, but there’s so much more to it — especially if you aren’t traditionally published.
Writing this book was a challenge in and of itself, but once I’d done that I had to figure out how to get it to print. I was overwhelmed by the amount of information out there. But I’ve been fortunate enough to meet (albeit virtually) several authors who have welcomed me into the writing community with open arms, offered advice, beta read for me and helped celebrate my release day (or “book birthday” as we call it in the writing community).
I ultimately decided to self-published “My Only Sunshine” due to the personal nature of the book. Self-publishing allowed me to keep the rights to my book, the content, etc. and that was extremely important to me with this novel. But, with self-publishing you have to do everything yourself — make the decisions, hire an editor, design the cover (or hire a designer), marketing, promotions, all the admin — you don’t have the support of a traditional publisher backing you and that can make things more challenging in some ways, too.
Q: Obviously, your book covers a lot of sensitive topics. If you feel comfortable, can you explain what the topics of domestic abuse and addiction mean to you, and how you decided you wanted to write about it?
A: Putting a book like “My Only Sunshine” out there isn’t easy, especially when the heart of the story stems from your own life. When I truly sat down and started writing this book last year I had no idea what the end product would look like — I just wrote. All I knew was that it had to be honest (as honest as fiction can be) and it had to hit hard.
Domestic abuse and addiction impacted my life greatly. They’re heavy … they’re not sugar-coated and don’t often end with a happily ever after and because of that, I didn’t want to tell this story PG-13 style. That’s not what domestic abuse is. That’s not what addiction is; neither is clean, neither is easy. They’re messy and damaging and life-altering and it was important for me to show that in this book and to be a voice for the victims and survivors of domestic abuse.
In my mind, it had to be raw — it had to hurt when you read it and it had to show the sides of abuse and addiction that most people don’t ever see because that’s what makes it real.
Q: How has the support been from the community since you have published?
A: The community support has been great. Seeing my book in the local bookstore for the first time was a surreal experience and one I’ll never forget. I’m so grateful to Buffalo Books & Coffee for picking it up and to the readers who requested it.
I also recently had the opportunity to sit down with Tyler and Mark of the Buffalo Community Podcast and after that interview, was contacted by Rivers of Hope, as well as several readers who reached out to share their thoughts and personal stories. It’s amazing how much positivity has come from it already and I’m so grateful to the community for all the support.
Q: How will your upcoming book “Even Though It’s Breaking” be different from “My Only Sunshine?” Any similarities?
A: “My Only Sunshine” is a contemporary fiction novel, whereas “Even Though It’s Breaking” is a psychological suspense thriller, which is actually my preferred niche genre (both to read and write).
I’ve been told I have a distinct voice as a writer, so readers will recognize that voice in both books even though they fall into different genres. I haven’t written the synopsis for “Even Though It’s Breaking” quite yet and the story is still coming together, but it’s a stalker thriller and is told through multiple narratives/point of views, so readers will get a chance to get into both the main character’s heads, which is a really fun way to write. Like “My Only Sunshine,” “Even Though It’s Breaking” touches on domestic abuse and addiction in some ways as well, but it’s not the main theme of the book and it’s not as heavily depicted as it is in “My Only Sunshine.”
