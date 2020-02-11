Delano-Rockford’s boys hockey team had nine power play opportunities combined in the two wins last week and scored on six of them.
The boys defeated Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6-0 by going three for five on the power play and was three for four in the 4-1 win over Minneapolis.
Not only did the offense have a good week but the defense allowed just 27 total shots on goal. L/DC was out-shot 45-8 and Minneapolis by 29-19 as Delano-Rockford improved to 16-6.
Against L/DC three players each scored twice including Adam and Will Brown, plus Kory Dunnigan. Goalie Cade Lommel posted the shutout, his third of the season.
The Brown brothers also scored goals against Minneapolis, as did Dunnigan and Jesse Peterson. Lommel made 18 saves in goal.
Adam Brown leads the offense with 19 goals and 15 assists for 34 points. Gunner Paulson has seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points. Michael Weber also has 24 points on nine goals and 15 assists. Lommel has a 9.12 goals against average.
Delano-Rockford will end the regular season with back to back 7 p.m. games against New Prague, playing on the road Friday, Feb. 14 and at home Saturday, Feb. 15.
Girls hockey ends season
The season ended for the Delano-Rockford girls hockey team with a 6-0 loss to Mound Westonka Saturday. D-R started the section playoffs with a 3-2 overtime win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.
MW held a 34-27 advantage in shots on goal. Goalie Grace Glasrud made 28 saves.
Against L/DC Glasrud made 19 saves while Delano-Rockford put 54 shots on goal. The team trailed 1-0 after one period before getting second period goals from Chloe Kuechle and Anika Reierson.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato scored in the third period, sending the game to overtime. That’s when Taylor Michael produced the game-winner.
The section title game will be between Hutchinson and Mound Westonka Thursday, Feb. 13 at Gustavus in St. Peter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.