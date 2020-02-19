It was no surprise that when Rockford won both boys basketball games last week Luke Pepin had an impact. In the process he reached the 1,000 career point milestone.
The senior scored 18 points with seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in the 91-64 win over New London-Spicer when 12 players saw action and scored.
He was taken out of the game when he reached 999 points so he could score 1,000 at home against Annandale. His first basket did the trick in Rockford’s 57-44 victory. Pepin had 10 points, five rebounds and six steals.
Pepin reached the milestone despite missing his entire junior season due to a knee injury. He started and averaged nine points a game as a ninth-grader, was team most valuable player averaging 16.7 points as a sophomore and is scoring 13.2 points per game this season on a balanced scoring team.
“He has been a good leader for us and a hard worker,” said coach Michael Tauber. “Luke’s leadership shows when he takes control on the court and finds way to push his teammates. He is a very well rounded player who can play all positions.”
Tauber said Pepin is well liked by his peers as evidenced by being voted Snow Week King.
Rockford led New London-Spicer 49-26 at the half. Having 12 players score in a game is not a school record, which was 16, but Tauber calls it impressive. The coach especially liked the 25 assists and high percentage shots.
Ryan Boysen had 16 points, four assists and four steals. Calvin Sisk netted 11 points with 10 rebounds, six blocks and six assists. Todd Traen also had 11 points, four assists and two steals. Chris Hall added eight points and eight rebounds. Carter Kulavik had eight points and Derek Pepin added five points and rebounds.
“Annandale was missing their two big guys due to sickness,” notes Tauber. “So everything we had prepped for was out the window.”
Rockford fell behind 20-13 when Tauber took time out and made some changes to how it defended. The result was a 17-2 run and grabbing a 30-22 halftime lead. It helped to shoot 14 of 17 from the free throw line in the game.
Rockford had four players score in double figures. Boysen led with 15 points and six rebounds. Traen had 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Sisk scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots.
Tauber noted how forward Drew Engebretson does not score much but provided defensive help and was on the floor for both scoring runs.
Rockford plays the second game of a girls and boys double header at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. A makeup game at Annandale is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
