North Shore club Xcel gymnasts showed their strength in the recent Iron Maiden Invitational at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis.
Xcel Gold started Saturday morning off right, earning a top five placement on every event.
Reese Haag, 10, from Rockford took home second place on vault, fourth on floor and fifth on balance beam in the youngest age group.
Kaleigh Francis, 11, placed third on floor and fifth in the all-around in her division. Eliza Hansen, 12, finished fourth on floor and fifth on beam. Marley Hagan, 12, tied for fourth on bars in their age group.
The Platinum team made a strong showing with Isabelle Cox, 14, from Rockford taking fifth on vault and sixth all-around. Julia Kolb, 14, climbed to third place on floor and tied for fourth on balance beam.
Emma Carlson, 13, and Ella Dallmann, 14, both celebrated birthdays the day of the meet and both brought home a seventh-place medal. Carlson did it on floor and Dallmann on vault.
The Xcel Diamonds finished up the Saturday competition for North Shore with some impressive routines. Greta Ness, 16, captured first on bars and second on floor. Jaylynn Dyer, 15, placed seventh on floor and Catalina Castillo, 15, took fifth on bars.
Xcel Silver, the club’s youngest team, took the floor Sunday. Julia Gorsuch, 8, and Bree Jackson, 8, both earned a sixth-place medal, Gorsuch on balance beam and Jackson on vault.
Ashley Erickson, 11, earned a second place medal on bars with a score of 9.45. She was fourth in the all-around.
Lily Bleeker, 10, claimed seventh place on bars with a high score of 9.4. Katelyn White, 11, captured third on floor and fifth in the all-around in her division.
All four of the North Shore Xcel teams placed sixth in their respective sessions. The Iron Maiden Invitational got the Xcel season off to a great start.
Information, 763-479-3189 or visit northshoregym.org.
