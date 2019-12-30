North Shore Gymnastics Association’s compulsory Level 3-5 teams finished off the season in fine style by placing high at the recent Minnesota State Championships at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The Level 3 team shined with a season-high team score of 109.650. Competing against athletes from all over Minnesota means tougher competition.
However, the North Shore girls were able to place in several areas. Jenna Dennis (9) from Medina placed fifth on vault with Kaylee Paulsen (10) from Corcoran taking second on uneven bars in her age group.
Amelia Walker (8) was fifth on floor. Emmy Haag (7) from Rockford came away with third place and Marie Benway (9) was fourth.
Benway also was able to place first on balance beam. In the All-around competition Haag placed third.
In what might be considered the most difficult compulsory level, the North Shore level 4 team was up to the challenge.
On vault in their age groups, Lydia Richardson (10) captured first with Lexi Thelen (9) fifth. On bars Anna Dennis (11) of Medina was fifth, Addison Berg (10), fourth, Thelen and Richardson both third and Madison Brown (10} of Loretto) was second.
Ashlyn Willey produced a third place finish on balance beam. Kaily Moeller (12) placed fourth and Dennis was fifth. Dennis also placed fourth on the floor exercise as did Richardson in her age division. Richardson claimed fourth place in the all-around competition.
The North Shore level 5 team seemed to peak at the right moment when placing seventh at the state meet.
Individual awards were plentiful. Jada Preston-Harris (10) was second on vault, with Hannah Miller (12) third and Anna Lamecker (11) fifth. Miller also placed third on uneven bars.
On balance beam, Luciana Leyva (10) and Miller placed second in their age groups. On floor, Hailey Kalthoff (12) placed fifth with Lamecker fourth. Miller placed fifth in the all-around and Madelyn Hallett (10) was third in her age division.
North Shore will look towards the Optionals season which begins January 11-12 at the North Shore hosted Gopher Invite at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
North Shore is currently registering for the Winter 2 session that begins Jan. 6. Information: 763-479-3189 or northshoregym.org.
