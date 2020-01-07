North Shore gymnasts did not only practice routines during the holiday season but practiced generosity.
Gymnasts from the club that serves the western suburbs collected food to donate to a local food shelf as part of the team holiday celebration.
Instead of exchanging gifts amongst each other, each gymnast collected one paper grocery bag full of food to donate. Over 80 plump full bags were collected and delivered to the Maple Plain Food Shelf.
Each winter holiday season North Shore also serves as a drop off site for WeCan, a local organization helping families in need in the western suburbs.
North Shore Gymnastics is preparing to host its annual Gopher Invitational Jan. 11 to 12 at a new location, Canterbury Park Expo Center.
Information, 763-479-3189 or visit northshoregym.org.
