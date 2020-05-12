Rockford Area Public Schools has announced that Paul Menard will return as Rockford High School principal for the 2020-2021 academic year. He had been working as interim principal since January.
“Principal Menard has done an amazing job as interim at Rockford High School, especially during these unprecedented times,” Interim Superintendent Rhonda Dean said. “We look forward to his leadership as we continue to deal with this pandemic as well as moving forward with the implementation of the International Baccalaureate program.”
Menard received his Bachelors of Arts in English education from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and taught English and theater for Chisago Lakes High School. After becoming engaged, he relocated to the St. Cloud area and taught Theater and English, coached middle school baseball, and directed the fall play, winter one act, and spring musical for years.
“In my time teaching, I learned to make genuine connections with students through humor, honest conversation, and a sincere interest in their aspirations,” Menard said.
After obtaining his Masters of Education in Educational Administration from the University of Cincinnati, Menard served as an assistant principal for four years at Saint John’s Prep School in Collegeville. During this time, working alongside his colleagues, they launched the first International Baccalaureate Diploma Program in an independent school in an eight state radius. At the time, it was the second program of its kind outside of the Twin Cities metro area.
“In my capacity, I helped with coordinator duties, managed as Complex Area Superintendent, and taught Language A1: English literature.” Menard said. “More importantly, we saw the positive consequences of collaborating across departments, providing teachers resources for success, and educating students and families about the program structure and demand to, ultimately, garner more external recognition for the hard work already being spent on some of our most challenging course options.”
His family then moved to Rochester, where he obtained his K-12 principal certification from the University of Minnesota. Menard served as principal for four years before deciding to enter higher education in order to begin pursuing his Ph.D. Menard spent the last two years at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin as director of teacher education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.