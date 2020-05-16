The buildings and grounds crew for Rockford Public Schools purchased a “magic” disinfecting machine in January 2018 for $695 to prepare for that year’s flu season. The purchase has given Rockford Schools a leg up in fighting the COVID-19 virus.
Building and Grounds Director Jim Leuer, Tuesday, April 20 told the Rockford School Board about his crew’s efforts to keep school district facilities safe during the pandemic. The “magic” electrostatic machine has proved to be a valuable tool in the disinfecting process, he said.
First, crews clean a room. Then they bring in the magic machine, which can disinfect a room completely in four to six minutes. In 2018, crews disinfected 12 rooms in 35 minutes – a task that otherwise takes many hours, Leuer said. Crews are able to use less disinfectant than they would for disinfecting by hand.
He said his crews have used the magic machine every night to disinfect Galaxy classrooms ever since the machine arrived in 2018. Crews must put in safe places any papers that are laying about to prevent them from curling up due to mist from the machine.
Making school district facilities safe from the COVID-19 virus is a challenge. “Not even the pros know what chemicals will kill COVID,” Leuer said. He did not know of a way to test disinfectant chemicals against COVID.
He had all hands on deck disinfecting lockers in case Gov. Tim Walz would allow schools to reopen after May 4. Otherwise, his crews would wait until summer to perform this task.
He said his goal is to keep the community safe, virus-free and healthy.
When Walz closed public schools, Leuer locked everyone out of Rockford Schools facilities. He deactivated card access and locked coaches out of stadiums, so that coaches could not hold practices and have kids congregate on the fields.
Leuer did figure out how to let child care workers in.
Then he lined up sanitizers, gloves, masks and disinfectants for people involved in the bus food distribution program. He was close to running out of gloves. Businesses and community members stepped in to donate.
Masks were made from N95 fabric with a printer for Rockford Schools, the Rockford Fire Department and Medina Police. Rockford Schools bought three more printers for mask making.
Now that Walz has closed schools for the remainder of the school year, buildings and grounds crews have a chance to do field maintenance – something they could not do because fields were used so frequently.
