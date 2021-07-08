Loretto’s amateur baseball team lost by one run in both non-North Star League games played last week. The Larks lost 2-1 to Hamel and 4-3 to Watertown.
The Larks were in front of Hamel 1-0 going into the top of seventh of a seven-inning game and gave up two runs. In the bottom of the ninth in extra innings, Ben Leuthner hit a deep ball to left field that hit off the fence with two outs. A home run would have tied it, but he was stranded at second.
Jacob Mathiason took the loss but pitched well, allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts. Leuthner led Loretto with three hits in four at bats.
Loretto was missing a few starters against Watertown. Pitcher Brennan Albert went seven innings, allowing just four hits. Player/manager Kent Koch went 2 for 5 at the plate.
In league stats as of July 30, Toby Hanson of Delano leads the league with a .511 batting average, going 16 for 23. Tyler Maher leads Loretto in 11th place with a .400 average.
Pitcher Colton Petron of Loretto ranks second with a 2.10 earned run average, a 2-0 record and 31 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.
The next game is 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, against St. Michael at home. The Larks are home to Howard Lake, 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, and against Waconia, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.