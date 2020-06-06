RockfordQwikTripGroundbreaking5-27Cut.jpg

Rockford area officials gather to witness the ground breaking for a new Kwik Trip store at 8090 County Road 50 in Rockford. At the Wednesday, May 27 event, gas tanks already were in the ground. Pictured are (left to right) Renee Hafften (Rockford Mayor), Steven Lowe (Kwik Trip), Mike Werman (Rockford Planning Commission), Mike Welsh (Kwik Trip), Dan Licht (Rockford City Planner), Trevor Brummer (Rockford Public Works Director), Craig Cihlar Rockford Planning Commission), Shannon Sand (Rockford Planning Commission) and Laura Franklin (Rockford-Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce Acting President). (Photo courtesy of city of Rockford)

On Wednesday, May 27, Kwik Trip, broke ground for a new store in Rockford at 8090 County Road 50.

The company is planning to open the store on Thursday, Sept. 24, said Steve Lowe of Kwik Trip. The site will feature a convenience store, 20 gasoline pumps and a single bay car wash.

Lowe said the convenience store will offer a take home meal case, a feature that Kwik Trip is including in its newest stores. Food choices will be rotated in the case. Potential choices are ribs, meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy. Also, store employees will fix on site fresh fried chicken, including wings and tenders, and also the full bird.

Kwik Trip is excited to come to Rockford, he said. The company has looked at the site for years. It is at a strategic location, the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50. However, the topography and location next to the Crow River are presenting challenges. Wastewater from the car wash will be directed away from the river. The underground gas tanks are fortified to prevent leaks and monitored daily.

