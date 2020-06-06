Rockford area officials gather to witness the ground breaking for a new Kwik Trip store at 8090 County Road 50 in Rockford. At the Wednesday, May 27 event, gas tanks already were in the ground. Pictured are (left to right) Renee Hafften (Rockford Mayor), Steven Lowe (Kwik Trip), Mike Werman (Rockford Planning Commission), Mike Welsh (Kwik Trip), Dan Licht (Rockford City Planner), Trevor Brummer (Rockford Public Works Director), Craig Cihlar Rockford Planning Commission), Shannon Sand (Rockford Planning Commission) and Laura Franklin (Rockford-Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce Acting President). (Photo courtesy of city of Rockford)