On Wednesday, May 27, Kwik Trip, broke ground for a new store in Rockford at 8090 County Road 50.
The company is planning to open the store on Thursday, Sept. 24, said Steve Lowe of Kwik Trip. The site will feature a convenience store, 20 gasoline pumps and a single bay car wash.
Lowe said the convenience store will offer a take home meal case, a feature that Kwik Trip is including in its newest stores. Food choices will be rotated in the case. Potential choices are ribs, meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy. Also, store employees will fix on site fresh fried chicken, including wings and tenders, and also the full bird.
Kwik Trip is excited to come to Rockford, he said. The company has looked at the site for years. It is at a strategic location, the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50. However, the topography and location next to the Crow River are presenting challenges. Wastewater from the car wash will be directed away from the river. The underground gas tanks are fortified to prevent leaks and monitored daily.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.