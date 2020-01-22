Traditionally strong Holy Family Catholic hockey programs pretty much kept Delano-Rockford teams off the scoreboard in games last week.
Due to the snow storm it was the only games of the week for the teams. Games against New Prague will be re-scheduled.
The Delano-Rockford girls lost to Holy Family 4-0, while the boys lost 4-1. The lone goal was by Michael Weber. Goalie Cade Lommel made 35 saves as the boys were outshot 39-16.
Girls hockey was out-shot 65-18 while goalie Grace Glasrud made 61 saves.
The girls next play at home against Waconia, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 before going to face Mound Westonka, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Boys hockey is home against Orono, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 and at Waconia, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. The team plays at home against Mound Westonka, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Practice in Rockford — The third annual skate with the Tigers event at Rockford’s Riverside Park will be Monday, Feb. 3. Watch practice at 3:45 p.m. and then be involved in a community open skate with the team at 5 p.m.
Skates will be available but bring any helmet if possible. There will be free hotdogs, a fire pit and marshmallow roast, food provided by the boys booster club.
