It was not for the lack of trying that only two goals were scored combined by four teams in the two games played by the Delano-Rockford girls hockey game last week. In fact, R-D put 82 shots on goal and had 81 against for a total of 163 shots.
Despite the barrage of shots on net, Delano-Rockford skated to a 1-1 tie against New Prague, having a 63-31 edge in shots on goal. Brooklyn Gillete netted the one goal and Grace Glasrud made 30 saves.
Glasrud stopped all 50 shots she faced in the 0-0 tie against Orono, while D-R put 19 shots on goal.
The week prior, Glasrud stopped 75 of the 77 shots faced in two games. That means in the last four games the senior goalie stopped 155 of the 158 shots faced.
“Grace has been our rock and has been solid for us the last couple games,” said coach Jackie Johnson. “She’s on a roll. We have been playing well but just can’t find the back of the net. Hoping that changes this week and we can start to find our stride.”
The team will take part in the Silver Division of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 against Chisago Lakes in rink 3 at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
BOYS HOCKEY
Delano-Rockford’s boys hockey team lost to Orono 5-1 last week, getting out-shot 35-16. Michael Weber scored the lone goal and goalie Cole Lommel made 30 saves.
The next game is 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at home against Waconia. D-R will then play three games in northern Minnesota, facing Hibbing Dec. 26, Greenway Dec. 27 and Virginia Dec. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.