Rockford split two girls basketball games last week when play in the first half in both games had a lot to do with the outcome.
The Rockets put up 37 points in the first half against Delano on way to a 76-47 victory. Rockford netted only 19 first half points in a 60-47 defeat against Watertown-Mayer.
The team will have back to back games against Annandale, playing on the road Friday, Feb. 14 and at home Monday, Feb. 17 in a makeup game. Rockford plays at Dassel-Cokato Tuesday, Feb. 18 and at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 in the first game of a boys and girls double header.
Against Delano Sydney Manthana led with 20 points, six steals, three rebounds and two assists. Ellie Sather had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ava Cusciotta added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Emma Sather scored eight points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Aliyah Robran grabbed seven rebounds to go with six points.
“I felt we came out with a lot of energy and did a nice job of running the floor,” said coach Marty Johnson. “We also did a good job on the defensive end, allowing Delano only 17 first half points.”
Rockford scored 39 second half points with nine different players netting points.
It was a different story against a strong Watertown-Mayer team that plays “great defense” and Rockford struggled to get things going offensively.
“We are currently averaging 66 points per game, so 19 first half points is well below our average,” said Johnson. “The second half we had some success applying our full court pressure, but we didn’t have an answer for junior Maggie Czinano who scored 31 points.”
Manthana continued to power the offense with 22 points and was 9 for 10 from the free throw line. Sara Byers scored 10 points and Cusciotta added eight.
