The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering a 55+ Driver Discount course.

A four-hour refresher course will be offered Wednesday, May 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rockford Community Center, 7600 Rebecca Trail, door 11.

These classes will save drivers on their auto insurance. To maintain the discount, people must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update participants on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24. For more information or to register, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.

Tags

Load comments