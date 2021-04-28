The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering a 55+ Driver Discount course.
A four-hour refresher course will be offered Wednesday, May 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rockford Community Center, 7600 Rebecca Trail, door 11.
These classes will save drivers on their auto insurance. To maintain the discount, people must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update participants on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24. For more information or to register, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.