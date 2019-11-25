The Delano-Rockford girls and boys hockey teams started the season by going against some traditionally strong programs and it showed in defeats.
The boys lost 3-2 against Alexandria and lost 5-1 against state power East Grand Forks.
After four straight defeats to start the girls hockey season, Delano-Rockford posted a 6-1 victory at Crookston Saturday. The day prior, D-R was shut out 3-0 at Thief River Falls. Earlier last week the girls lost 5-4 against Willmar.
Next up for the boys is another tough test when hosting Breck, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. The team plays at Bloomington Kennedy, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5.
East Grand Forks came out flying, scoring four first period goals, while limited Delano-Rockford to just one shot in the period and nine in the game. Kory Dunnigan netted the lone D-R goal and Cole Lommel made 27 saves in goal.
Alexandria had a 24-17 advantage in shots on goal despite taking 10 penalties. Seven came in the third period when Delano-Rockford managed only seven shots.
Goals were scored by Tyler Selstad shorthanded and Gunnar Paulson. Lommel made 21 saves in net.
The girls hockey squad started strong against Willmar with two first period goals by Brooklyn Gillete and Chloe Kuechle. Mary Beth Kivisto and Kuechle netted two third period goals. Willmar held a 31-26 edge in shots on goal.
Goalie Grace Glasrud made 36 saves against Thief River Falls, while Delano-Rockford put 17 shots on goals.
Delano-Rockford trailed Crookston 1-0 after one period before getting six in the next two. Glasrud made 13 saves while her team put 34 shots on goal.
Five different players scored goals, with two by Kuechle. Other goals were by Asa Reierson, Ky6lee Heinzen, Mary Beth Kivisto and Taylor Michael.
The team plays at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 and at home against Holy Family Academy, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
