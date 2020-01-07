It is hard to lose a hockey game when not allowing any goals against. Wins were secured last week when the Delano-Rockford boys and girls hockey teams both shut out Mound-Westonka.
The girls edged MW 1-0 in overtime when goalie Grace Glasrud stopped all 53 shots she faced. Cole Lommel made 21 saves in the 2-0 boys hockey win over Mound Westonka.
The boys held a 24-21 edge in shots on goal. Goals were scored by Trevor Oja and Jesse Peterson while Gunnar Paulson had two assists.
The boys improved to 8-4. The team plays at St. Cloud Cathedral, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, and at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. The next home game is against Holy Family, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The girls played four games in five days last week, including three straight at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
D-R lost 6-0 to Chisago Lakes, 2-0 to Duluth and 5-2 to Cambridge-Isanti before defeating Mound Westonka. Anika Reierson and Grace Daly scored against Cambridge-Isanti. Goalie Claudia Schmidt made 18 saves in a rare start.
In most games the goalie has been Glasrud, who has been hard to beat. D-R was outshot by Mound Westonka 53-19 including 23-5 in the first period and 6-1 in overtime. The one overtime shot was the game-winner scored by Kylee Heinzen at 7:18. Delano-Rockford had to overcome having 14 minutes on seven penalties while going on three power plays.
The girls are home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and go to face Holy Family, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.