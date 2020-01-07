RockHockey1-9.jpg

Adam Brown is one of the leading scorers for the Delano-Rockford boys hockey team. He scored at least one game in each of the three holiday tournament games in northern Minnesota. (Photo by Bill Nord)

It is hard to lose a hockey game when not allowing any goals against. Wins were secured last week when the Delano-Rockford boys and girls hockey teams both shut out Mound-Westonka.

The girls edged MW 1-0 in overtime when goalie Grace Glasrud stopped all 53 shots she faced. Cole Lommel made 21 saves in the 2-0 boys hockey win over Mound Westonka.

The boys held a 24-21 edge in shots on goal. Goals were scored by Trevor Oja and Jesse Peterson while Gunnar Paulson had two assists.

The boys improved to 8-4. The team plays at St. Cloud Cathedral, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, and at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. The next home game is against Holy Family, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The girls played four games in five days last week, including three straight at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the National Sports Center in Blaine.

D-R lost 6-0 to Chisago Lakes, 2-0 to Duluth and 5-2 to Cambridge-Isanti before defeating Mound Westonka. Anika Reierson and Grace Daly scored against Cambridge-Isanti. Goalie Claudia Schmidt made 18 saves in a rare start.

In most games the goalie has been Glasrud, who has been hard to beat. D-R was outshot by Mound Westonka 53-19 including 23-5 in the first period and 6-1 in overtime. The one overtime shot was the game-winner scored by Kylee Heinzen at 7:18. Delano-Rockford had to overcome having 14 minutes on seven penalties while going on three power plays.

The girls are home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and go to face Holy Family, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Tags

Load comments