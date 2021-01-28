After two weeks into the hockey season, the Delano-Rockford boys and girls hockey teams are both sitting at 2-2.
The girls rebounded from a rough first week when outscored 15-5 to win both games last week, outscoring opponents 9-4.
“All in all, we are pleased with the rebound and bounce back,” said coach Jackie Johnson. “We are excited for a challenging week ahead.”
Delano-Rockford had home games scheduled this week on Tuesday against Orono and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, against Rochester Lourdes. The team plays at home against Hutchinson, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
In the 4-1 win against Waconia, D-R had a 48-34 edge on shots on goal despite taking 12 minutes in penalties. Waconia was 0 for 6 on the power play.
Eighth grader Kali Schmidt scored two goals with one each by eighth grader Kendall Hassler and senior Kylee Heinzen. Senior Mary Beth Kivisto added three assists and goalie Kayla Simonson, a ninth-grader, made 33 saves.
In the 5-3 victory over Hutchinson Schmidt netted two first period goals and Hassler had one goal. Hassler and ninth-grader Brooklyn Gillette scored in the second period. Senior goalie Claudia Schmidt made 23 saves.
Johnson notes how the young team has six eighth-graders and two in ninth. She said top defenders are senior Sydney Stansberry and eighth-grader Aidrey McClurg.
Boys hockey
Delano-Rockford’s boys hockey team started the week with a 7-0 route of Waconia and finished with a 2-1 loss to Hutchinson.
Against Waconia the defense allowed just 13 total shots on goal, none in the third period. Both Brad Pinoniemi and Colin Pettit had two goals and an assist to pace the offense. Other goals were by Adam Brown, Jesse Peterson and Brayden Collings. Goalie Thomas Huotari earned the shutout.
Huotari made 19 saves in the loss to Hutchinson and the lone goal was netted by Pinoniemi. Delano-Rockford came out strong in the scoreless first period by posting a 16-4 shots on goal advantage.
The boys play at home against Holy Family, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, before going on the road to face Breck Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Litchfield-/Dassel-Cokato Friday, Feb. 6.
