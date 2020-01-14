While hockey is a team game, it is the goalie position that most often gets the credit or the blame.
This season the goalies on the Delano-Rockford girls and boys hockey teams often make the rest of the team look better.
Last week, for example, the boys edged Hutchinson 2-1 and blanked Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5-0 when senior goalie Cade Lommel allowed just one goal combined.
His best effort came in the 4-3 overtime loss to state power St. Cloud Cathedral when he made 44 saves. For the season, Lommel has a .906 save percentage when stopping 252 of 278 shots on goal in 10 games.
On the girls side, senior Grace Glasrud has been phenomenal, making 617 saves from the 660 shots faced. She has a .935 save percentage, ranked ninth in the state. The save percent leader only had to face 471 shots.
Last week, Glasrud posted her fifth shutout in a 4-0 victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato when D-R was out-shot 33-29. In the 4-2 loss to Hutchinson, Delano-Rockford was outshot 33-13.
For the season, Glasrud had six games when she made 50 or more saves with a high of 59. She stopped all 53 shots in a 1-0 win and 50 shots in a 0-0 tie.
The girls trailed Hutchinson 2-0 after two periods but rallied to tie the game in the third on goals by Brooklyn Gillette and Sydney Stansbery. Hutchinson scored 40 seconds latter and added an empty net goal.
Goals against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato were netted by Stansberry, Chloe Kuechle, Tori Bakkala and Alex Von Holtum.
The D-R boys held a 30-13 edge in shots on goal against Hutchinson. Adam Brown and Trevor Oja scored.
Brown scored to tie the game at 3-3 against St. Cloud Cathedral and send the game to overtime. Other goals were from Will Brown and Jack Keranen.
Against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Adam Brown scored one goal in each period for the hat trick. Jesse Peterson and Oja also scored and Mark Hanson had two assists.
The boys are home against New Prague, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 and home to Orono, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Girls hockey plays at New Prague, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and is home to Orono, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The third annual skate with the Tigers even at Rockford’s Riverside Park will be Monday, Feb. 3. Watch practice at 3:45 p.m. and then be involved in a community open skate with the team at 5 p.m.
Skates will be available but bring any helmet if possible. There will be free hotdogs, a fire pit and marshmallow roast, food provided by the boys booster club.
