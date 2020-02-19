Delano-Rockford’s boys hockey team secured the No. 2 seed for the Section 2A tournament after winning its last nine regular season games.
The hot streak began with a 3-2 win over top seed Orono, who is 21-3-1 overall, 12-1 in Wright County Conference. Delano-Rockford is 19-6 overall, 11-2 in league play.
The first playoff game was Wednesday, Feb. 19 after this issue went to press. The winner takes on either No. 3 Breck or Minneapolis, 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at St. Louis Park rec center. The title game is 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at St. Louis Park arena.
Last week D-R defeated Bloomington-Jefferson 7-4 and New Prague twice, 3-0 and 4-2 in back to back games.
Against Jefferson Delano-Rockford trailed 2-0 after one period and was outshot 40-28 in the game. The score was tied 3-2 after two periods before D-R scored four straight goals.
Six different players netted goals, two by Gunnar Paulsen and one each by Will Brown, Bruce Halonen, Jack Keranen, Adam Brown and Jesse Peterson. Goalie Cole Lommel made 36 saves.
Lommel posted the shutout against New Prague Friday, making 14 saves. Goals were by Michael Weber, Will Brown and Trevor Oja.
The Saturday game against New Prague was a winter storm makeup game. Peterson scored twice, with other goals by Brad Pinomieni and Oja. Lommel had 20 saves.
Delano-Rockford outscored opponents 92-48 this season, as offensive depth improved. Seven players reached double figures in points scored and 12 players netted goals. Adam Brown led with 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points. Paulson had 29 points on nine goals and 20 assists. Peterson had 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points.
