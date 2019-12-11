After Delano-Rockford girls hockey goalie Grace Glasrud made 25 saves in a 3-0 shutout of Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato last week she doubled down against Holy Family Catholic to make 50 saves. In two games the senior stopped 75 of the 77 shots faced.
“Grace has definitely been our backbone for a few years now,” said coach Jackie Johnson, adding Glasrud has been a main reason why the team has been one of the top section seeds the past two years.
Glasrud plays hockey rear round, including in the elite league in the off-season involving the better players in the area. She has verbally committed to play hockey at Aurora University in Chicago, but is not fully decided as other offers are still coming.
Delano-Rockford is 2-7 on the season, having faced several highly ranked and larger programs. The 2-1 loss to Holy Family was a good example when getting out-shot 52-12. Chloe Kuechle netted the lone D-R goal.
“Grace played outstanding but I also give props to our defense that limited the second chances for them,” adds Johnson. “We had a chance to tie it at the end and came up short. But as of the last two weeks I have been very pleased with how our team has been performing.”
Looking at the tough schedule, Delano-Rockford faces 10 teams ranked in the top 20 in the state and six are in the top 10.
D-R put 30 shots on the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato net. Goals were scored by Mary Beth Kivisto, Kylee Heinzen and Taylor Michael.
The team forwards have been Kuechle, Kivisto, Michael, Heinzen, Ava Reierson, Alex Von Holtum (who also can play defense), Ashley Johnson, Emma Treptau and Brooklyn Gillette. Top defenders are Annika Reierson, Meghan Staunton, Grace Daly and Meg Mauch.
Delano-Rockford plays at Orono, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and at Waconia, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
BOYS HOCKEY
The Delano-Rockford boys hockey team improved to 3-2 after defeating Bloomington Kennedy 4-2 and Buffalo 5-4 in overtime.
Kennedy held a 24-20 edge in shots on goal, helped by six D-R penalties for 15 minutes. Adam Brown scored the first and last goal. Jesse Peterson and Bruce Halonen scored in between. Goalie Colin Rowbotham made 22 saves.
Buffalo had a 37-19 advantage in shots on goal but Cole Lommel stopped 33 of them. This time Delano-Rockford took no penalties.
Michael Weber scored the last three D-R goals, including the winner in overtime. Kory Dunnigan and Brown scored in the first period.
The boys play at Orono, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 before coming home to Delano Arena to face Waconia, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.