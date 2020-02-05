The Delano-Rockford girls hockey team prepared for the section playoffs by facing four strong programs in seven days. D-R may have lost all four in close games, but it came away battle tested.
The girls open the playoffs at home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Delano-Rockford ended the season with narrow defeats against Mound Westonka 3-0, Hutchinson 2-1, Rochester Lourdes 3-2 and New Prague 3-2.
Meanwhile, the boys won both games last week, continuing to move up in the sections seeding. D-R defeated Mound-Westonka 7-1 and Hutchinson 3-1. The team is 14-6 overall.
One reason the girls have a chance to advance in the playoffs is because it has one of the top goalies in the state. In the 3-0 loss to Mound Westonka senior Grace Glasrud made 49 saves.
Hutchinson out-shot D-R 37-18 when Mary Beth Kivisto scored the lone goal and Glasrud had 35 saves. Glasrud stopped 28 shots in the loss to Rochester Lourdes. Ava Reierson and Chloe Kuechle scored the goals.
For the boys, Gunnar Paulson and Will Brown both scored two goals in the win over Mound Westonka. Other goals were netted by Trevor Oja, Adam Brown and Jesse Peterson. Goalie Cade Lommel made 12 saves.
Against Hutchinson Lommel made 14 saves as goals were scored by Paulson, Peterson and Michael Weber.
The boys were scheduled to play at home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Thursday, Feb. 6, but the game was moved to Friday, Feb. 7 because the girls had a home playoff game Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.