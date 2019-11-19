When a team in any sport had played in the state tournament the year prior there often is a step back as teams re-build. However, the Delano-Rockford boys hockey team is re-loading with 13 letter-winners returning.
The new season begins with three straight home games. D-R plays at Delano Arena 7:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 against Alexandria, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 against East Grand Forks and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 against Breck.
“The team will include a number of significant contributors from last season’s state consolation champion team,” said coach Gerrit van Bergen. “This experienced group of juniors and seniors, coupled with a successful Bantam group, will create a team with significant potential.”
Experienced on both ends of the rink, Delano-Rockford returns the top scorer from last year in junior captain Adam Brown, plus a stand out defender in junior Jack Keranen. Brown scored 19 goals with 20 assists for 39 points. Keranen is a rare blend of play maker and true defensive competitor.
“An overall team commitment to the defensive zone, simple hockey and developing team chemistry will be pivotal as the team grows throughout the season,” adds van Bergen.
Newcomers expected to contribute to varsity include sophomore forward Gunnar Paulson, who the coach says has an “electric shot and is committed to scoring.”
Sophomore forward Bruce Halonen is the brother of Brian Halonen, now playing for Michigan Tech. Sophomore forward Jesse Peterson “is a natural passer with good vision,” notes van Bergen.
Will Brown is a speedy ninth-grader. Sophomore defender Craig Halonen can be creative on offense.
The team has a big hole to fill in goal, replacing Aaron Kruse. Senior Cade Lommel had nine varsity starts last year and is called technically sound and athletic by his coach.
Senior captain Chuck Campion returns on defense where he is called an impact player. Returning players include junior forward Tyler Solstad, senior forward Michael Weber, junior forward Brad Pinoniemi and junior defender Colin Pettit. Seniors include forward Kory Dinnigan and defender Mark Halonen.
Last season Delano-Rockford out-scored three section foes by a total of 10-0, defeating defending state champ Orono 2-0 in the final.
At state last season, D-R defeated North Branch 2-1 to claim the state Class A consolation title and a 19-10-2 record. D-R lost to Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-4 and defeated New Ulm 2-1.
The program also made it to state in 2017, also winning the consolation title. In four seasons as head coach van Bergen has produced a 111-40-5 record.
