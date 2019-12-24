When the Delano-Rockford boys hockey team outscored two opponents by 13-3 last week, everyone got into the act.
Six different players scored in the 6-0 victory over Waconia. In the 7-3 triumph over Monticello five different players found the net. In the two wins, goals were scored by 10 different players.
Delano-Rockford outshot Waconia 31-14. Goals were scored by Gavin Carson, Michael Weber, Tyler Selstad, Will Brown, Kory Dunnigan and Jesse Peterson. Colin Rowbotham made 14 saves in goal.
Cole Lommel made 25 saves against Monticello when D-R held a 30-28 edge in shots on goal. Adam Brown and Gunnar Paulson both scored two goals with one each from Colin Pettit, Peterson and Bruce Halonen.
D-R will play three games in northern Minnesota after Christmas, facing Hibbing Dec. 26, Greenway Dec. 27 and Virginia Dec. 28.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Delano-Rockford girls hockey team had one game last week, resulting in a 3-0 win over Waconia.
Goals were scored by Alex Von Holtum, Chloe Kuechle and Kylee Henzen. Goalie Grace Glasrud made 16 saves in the shutout. D-R held a 24-16 edge in shots on goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.