rock

Junior forward Trevor Oja scored two second period goals Monday for Delano-Rockford, helping in the 4-2 section semifinal victory over Breck. (Photo by Dave Pedersen)

Delano-Rockford’s boys hockey team won its first two Section 2A games, advancing to the title game, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.

No. 2 seed D-R may have had some help returning to the state tournament where it won the consolation title a year ago. No. 4 Armstrong-Cooper (13-11-1) upset top seed Orono (21-3-1) 4-0 Monday in the semifinals.

Delano-Rockford improved to 19-6 after defeating Southwest Christian 3-2 and No. 3 seed Breck 4-2, increasing the winning streak to 11 games.

Trevor Oja netted two goals against SW Christian and Jesse Peterson had the other goal. Cade Lommel made 18 saves in goal. D-R held a 33-20 shots on goal advantage.

In the semifinals against Breck, Delano-Rockford had a 32-17 edge in shots on goal when Lommel made 15 saves.

The score was tied 1-1 after one period when Peterson netted two second period goals. Both teams scored once in the third, including Adam Brown for D-R to ice the win.

Armstrong-Cooper also defeated Mound Westonka 5-3 while Breck took down Minneapolis 5-1.

The State Class A tournament starts Wednesday, March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. First round games start at 11 a.m., plus 1, 6 and 8 p.m. The top five teams will be seeded. The No. 4 and 5 seeds play at 8 p.m.

Load comments