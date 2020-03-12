Delano-Rockford’s boys hockey team won two out of three State Class A tournament games for the third time in four years last week.
The tourney opened at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul when D-R lost 5-2 to eventual champion Mahtomedi. Delano-Rockford took a 2-1 lead after two periods before yielding four goals, one an empty netter.
Sophomores Jesse Peterson and Gunnar Paulson netted the D-R goals and senior goalie Cade Lommel made 29 saves. Mahtomedi claimed a 34-20 edge in shots on goal.
Delano-Rockford bounced back with a 6-5 overtime win over Hutchinson, dominating in shots on goal 44-17. It was Lommel’s stop of a penalty shot with less than a minute left in regulation that kept the game alive.
In overtime, junior Adam Brown netted the game-winner while notching the three-goal hat trick in the game. Other goals were by junior Tyler Selstad, senior Michael Weber and junior Trevor Oja. Junior Jack Keranen, ninth-grader Will Brown and Weber each had two assists.
Delano-Rockford faced Hutchinson twice in the regular season, both playing in the Wright County Conference. D-R won both games 3-1 and 2-1. Hutchinson lost to top seed Warroad in the first round.
Monticello was the opponent in the consolation title game which was scoreless after two periods. Both teams scored in the second, including Will Brown for D-R. Peterson scored the game-winner in overtime.
Delano-Rockford held a 35-30 edge in shots on goal. Both teams took 12 minutes in penalties with both netting a power play goal.
Mahtomedi won the state title game in overtime, defeating Hermantown when getting a record low 12 shots on goal for a state title team.
