Crow River Christmas Crow River will take over and light up Rockford Saturday, Dec. 7.
Visitors will have lots of activities from which to choose. Jump on board the Christmas Express to ride to select locations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up for the Jolly Jingle Jog 5K Fun Run. (Registration fee is a bag of groceries to be donated to the food shelf.) Stop at the Rockford Fire Station for the Girl Scout Christmas and Gift sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open houses will take place at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Stork House from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can take free horse and wagon rides from Riverside Park to the Stork House tour. Christmas music in the park will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tree lighting in the park and fireworks will climax the day’s activities at 5:30 p.m.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
Jolly Jingle Jog 5K, check in 8:30 a.m. at Riverside Park, race begins at 9 a.m. Race ends at Youth with a Mission Pancake Breakfast, a distance of roughly 3.1 miles. Bring a bag of groceries in place of a registration fee. Participants will receive a small thank you gift and pre-run treats. Listen to music and stay warm in the Lions Building.
Pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Youth with a Mission campus, 8150 20th St. S., Buffalo. Cost $5 per person, families pay no more than $20.
31st annual cookie walk, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Our Father’s Lutheran Church, 3903 Gilbert Ave. S.E. Holiday cookie walk, silent auction and craft sale. Sloppy Joe lunch for $3 begins at 11 a.m.
Make and take Christmas tree ornament, 9:30 a.m. to noon at Rockford Baptist Church, 8800 Elm St. Free refreshments.
Ornament making and cookie decorating for adults and kids, 10 a.m. to noon at Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6001 Main St.
Holiday party at the Fire Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6700 Main St. Girl Scouts will host a bake and craft sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All prices $5 or less. Scout “Elves” will assist young ones with their holiday shopping until noon. Lunch, baked goods, and concessions available for purchase. Hot chocolate and cookies, activities for kids, and photos with Santa. Rockford Fire & Auxiliary asks visitors to bring toy donations for their annual toy drive.
Snacks and tastings at Molly’s Wine & Spirits, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8055 Highway 55. Check out Molly’s event center, enjoy snacks and hot beverages with kids. Adults can choose an adult beverage.
Music and crafts at the library, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8220 Cedar St. Open house with snacks, quick crafts, and music by Rockford High School band and choir students. Bake and book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Stork House open house, noon to 4 p.m. at 8131 Bridge Street. Tours of the house decked out for the holidays, make your own traditional English Christmas Cracker, hot chocolate and cookies.
Gingerbread house making, 1 to 3 p.m. at Riverwood Covenant Church, 7189 69th Ave. N., Greenfield. Make graham cracker gingerbread houses. Warm up while watching a Christmas movie.
Horse and wagon rides, 1 to 4 p.m. from Riverside Park to the Stork House. Sponsored by the Rockford Lions Club.
EVENING CEREMONY
As day time activities end, visitors are invited for a special evening program at Riverside Park. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be a decorated trailer at the park, Let’s see if we can fill it with food. Starting at 4:30 p.m. Elevate student ministries will sell hot cocoa and treats in the park to raise funds for their summer mission trip. Bonfires will keep visitors warm. Rockford High School music students will offer holiday tunes. Starting at 5:15 p.m., the Rockford Area Pastors Association will tell the nativity story and the Rockford High School chorale will lead Christmas carols. As night arrives, a tree-lighting ceremony will light up the night. Organizations and businesses are invited to sponsor a tree for $45.
Fireworks sponsored by the city of Rockford will climax the day.
LIGHT UP THE PARK
Trees will light up Riverside Park, beginning with the tree lighting ceremony. Sponsor a tree at a cost of $45:
• To advertise your business, church or organization
• For a family Christmas project
• In honor or in memory of a loved one
• To wish the community a Merry Christmas
Crow River Christmas will provide a sponsorship sign on each tree. Rockford Boy Scouts will set up the trees.
You provide lights for your tree with a minimum of 400 lights and a 50 feet long extension cord marked with your name. The tree must be ready by Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For an additional $20, the Boy Scouts will provide the lights and extension cord, put them up, and take them down for you. This is a fund raiser for the Rockford Boy Scouts.
For information about tree sponsorship, contact Denise at 763-477-5480 or Dkesanen@riverworksonline.org. Include your name, e-mail address and phone number and message you want on the sign - in honor, in memory, Merry Christmas from… Confirm whether you are putting up lights or asking the Boy Scouts to do the work.
Compiled by Susan Van Cleaf, susan.vancleaf@ecm-inc.com
