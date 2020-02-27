Bursting to a 34-point first half lead does wonders for building team depth. That’s what Rockford’s boys basketball team did when leading Dassel-Cokato 53-19 at the break on way to a 79-29 victory last week.
“We came out ready to play in this one,” said coach Michael Tauber. “I was able to rotate 10 guys into the game for some good minutes the first half. We played our starters only three minutes in the second half and all 15 varsity players had extended time.”
Rockford also defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake 73-60 Friday, building a 28-point lead before subbing out. A 68-57 loss to Annandale Monday put the Rockets at 20-5 overall with one game to play. The team is home to Mound Westonka, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
Tauber believes his team will earn the No. 2 section seed behind Minneapolis North and ahead of Blake and Litchfield. With a first-round bye Rockford would open the tourney Saturday, March 7 at the natural site of St. Michael-Albertville.
Senior center Calvin Sisk led with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Luke Pepin had 14 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and four steals. Todd Traen added 12 points and four assists. Derek Pepin scored nine points and both Carter Kulavik and Ryan Boysen had eight points. Traen was 4 of 4 from 3-point range.
Against Glencoe-Silver Lake Rockford took a 40-29 halftime lead. The team again had balanced scoring and many assists. Sisk shot 9 of 11 on his way to 18 points. He also had 12 rebounds seven blocks and four assists as a 7-footer.
Traen had 18 points and four assists. Luke Pepin provided 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Boysen had eight points and six assists. Kulavik had six points and seven rebounds and both Sam Zilmer and Derek Pepin added five points.
