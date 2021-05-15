The Rockford High School Speech Team sent four of its members to state competition in late April – an “incredible” number, according to coach John Bowen.
The four are senior Rayna Bowen, senior Em Haahs, junior Jasmine Faue and senior Scout Lund.
“State Speech competition is a lot more competitive than people realize,” said Coach Bowen, who is an assistant Wright County attorney. “It’s fun to see non-athletic kids compete.”
Rayna Bowen entered the humorous interpretation category. Entrants cut a script to 10 minutes and recite it from memory. Coach Bowen said, “This is their time to shine.” The entries are hilarious, intense and competitive.
Faue entered the discussion category during which six or seven kids sit around a table. They get a task and must work co-operatively to come up with a solution.
Faue and Rayna Bowen have participated with the Speech Team since they were ninth graders.
Lund entered the poetry interpretation category, during which she recited a poem from memory. This was her first year on the Speech Team, Coach Bowen said.
Haahs entered the extemporaneous reading category, during which she read from a book.
“We had a lot of fun this year,” Coach Bowen said. State competition was “a nice cap to the year.”
State competition was not the only achievement for the RHS Speech Team this year. Sisters Libby Johnson (a senior) and Maggie Johnson (a sophomore) won the Wright County Conference speech competition in the duo interpretation category. They filmed their entry and submitted the video. Their win was “a huge honor,” Bowen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.