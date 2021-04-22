Rockford’s boys and girls golf teams have had to wait a little longer to play this spring after an extended winter season and when early meets were canceled due to rain or snow.
At least the teams should be able to get back on course after missing all of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The girls were scheduled to play a “double header” Monday of this week, starting at Glencoe-Silver Lake in the morning and a second nine-hole meet in Litchfield in the afternoon. Those events were in doubt when this issue went to press.
Rockford was to play host to a non-conference meet against Fridley at Shamrock golf course. The Rockets will also host a nine-hole conference meet at Shamrock on Friday, April 23.
“The 2020 Rockford girls team was set up to be the most experienced team that I had coached,” said coach Steve Petroski. “The varsity was to be comprised of five seniors and one junior, with seniors also taking the top two reserve positions.”
Due to COVID-19, that season was obviously lost and Rockford now has a very young and inexperienced group again.
The returning varsity starter is senior captain Lexi Wacker. Petroski believes Wacker has an excellent opportunity to make the All-Conference team this season.
The varsity includes senior Sydney Boyd and juniors Tori Thompson and Jayden Doboszenski.
Ninth-graders include Samantha Boyd, Sarah Buchholtz, Anika Merila, Gwen Peterson, Anika Perlich and Elise Dieter.
New this year for golfers is the possibility of using the iWanamaker scoring app. Golfers could register their score for each hole on their phone as they play, with their scorecard being instantly available to parents, families and friends if they wished to follow along.
“Most coaches that I have spoken to are pretty leery of this new scoring option as there are strict limitations of phone use on the course,” said Petroski. “It would be very easy to be disqualified if a participant answered a call or text or used their phone for something not approved in the rules.”
The boys did open the season Friday at Dassel-Cokato, finishing fifth out of eight teams. Six boys played, with only one having some school golf experience.
Top scorers were ninth-grader Phillip Gorder and senior Levi Broking (46), sophomore Blake Johnson (47) and sophomore Ethan Egbert (49). The two scores not countered were by sophomore Cameron Nute (51) and eighth-grader Braden Blanchard (59).
“I think New London-Spicer is the team to beat this year and I think we can compete with all the rest of the teams,” notes coach Bruce Koenen. “I have three former baseball players who decided this year to come out for golf. They are Egbert, Johnson and Nute.”
Other new players are ninth-grader Joseph Klaith and eighth-graders Blanchard and Chase Anderson.
Koenen retired from teaching in 2019 after 34 years as a math teacher at Rockford, but has decided to stay on as the boys golf coach. Five of the eight league coaches are new this year.
