Wright County Commissioner Mary Wetter, Tuesday, May 11, encouraged the city of Rockford to consider joining a new Wright County Economic Development Authority.
Last fall, Wetter defeated long-time commissioner Mike Potter in the election for the District Four county board seat. District 4 spans Albertville, Precinct 1 and 2; St. Michael west of County Road 19, Precinct 1A; Hanover Precinct 2 and 3; Rockford and Rockford Township.
Wetter told the Rockford City Council about the pluses of forming an EDA. One of them is the ability of an EDA to seek state and federal money for expanding and improving broadband service in Wright County. She said she lives on a dairy farm and understands how parts of the county are underserved by broadband.
At the May 11 meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
WRIGHT COUNTY EDA
Wetter said she advocates for formation of an EDA to facilitate the sale of the old Wright County buildings. Proceeds from the sale would pay off county debt and fund the EDA. She is making the rounds of cities in district four to ask them to consider joining.
City Administrator Dan Madsen ask how the EDA would be different from the Wright County Economic Development Partnership. Rockford has been a member for many years. The city council approved 2021 membership dues at its last meeting.
Wetter said membership in the EDA is free. The EDA would ask for a five-year commitment from members. Eventually, the EDA could have levy authority. In that case, a member could opt out immediately. What the EDA would want from members has not been determined. The council made no decision at the meeting.
Meanwhile, Wetter is learning about her new job as district 4 commissioner. She is making the transition from serving for 18 years on the board of the Wright County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The county board is investigating the installation of a new dental clinic in the new Wright County office building. The clinic would serve people who are on Medicaid, are low-income and have no insurance. Wetter said the project makes sense. Currently, someone with a toothache goes to the hospital and then to a dentist. In both cases, Wright County pays the bill.
KETTENACKER BASKETBALL COURT
Turning to the subject of the Kettenacker basketball court, the city council accepted a $5,275 quote from Court Surfaces and Repair for surfacing the court.
Rockford staff recommended full replacement of the fence for the basketball court. The old fence must be removed to give crews access to the court for repaving. The city council accepted quotes from Town and Country Fence — $1,500 for removing the old fence and $13,095 for installing a new one.
OUTSIDE SERVICE LIQUOR LICENSE
Also during the meeting, the city council approved a resolution allowing qualified bars and restaurants to provide seasonal outside service of liquor.
The city council passed the resolution after hearing a request for a seasonal outside service permit from Billy’s Rockford Bar at 8060 Highway 55. Billy’s must provide the city a design and layout of the outdoor service area and proof of insurance.
City Administrator Madsen said that last year outdoor service was really good for business at Billy’s.
SUMMER PUBLIC WORKS HELP
In other business, the city council approved hiring of a second seasonal employee from early June to late August. The employee would assist the public works department with summer work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.