The following is a recap of Osseo games that took place last week.
Boys’ golf
The Orioles played in the Blaine Boys Invitational on Friday, May 5. They shot 696 over two days as a team and finished in 12th. Eighth-grader Shay Klimek led Osseo after shooting 171.
On Wednesday, May 3 they were at the Brainerd Invite at Cragun’s Legacy. They shot 319 and finished in sixth. Senior Jacob Wills led the Orioles with a 78.
Girls’ golf
On Tuesday, May 2 the girls played against Elk River and Totino-Grace at Victory Links Golf Course. They shot 217 in 9 holes and finished in third. Senior Maggie Albers led the Orioles with a 50.
Boys’ lacrosse
The Osseo/Park Center boys lacrosse co-op dropped to 0-8 on the season after losses to Rogers, Andover and Big Lake/Princeton.
Ashton Foulke scored a hatty against the Hornets on Friday, May 5 in a 15-8 loss. Adam Verkuilen scored four goals and Omar Knighten had the other goal.
Tayvion Sanders scored a hatty in a 20-5 loss to Andover two days earlier.
Girls’ lacrosse
The Osseo/Park Center girls fell to 0-7 after an 0-3 week. They lost 14-4 on the road against Rogers on Monday, May 1. Lauren Rainerson scored twice in that contest with Sydney Weiss and Husai Bah scoring the other goals.
They lost 15-1 to Andover on Wednesday, May 3. Rainerson scored the only Orioles’ goal in that one. They were shut out against Maple Grove 19-0 on Friday, May 5.
Softball
The Orioles snapped a five-game losing streak in a big way on Saturday. They beat Duluth Denfeld 11-1 to improve their record to 3-9 this season.
