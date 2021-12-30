Osseo says goodbye to long-time city clerk

Anyone who has walked up to the front counter at Osseo City Hall over the past 20 years, will recognize a familiar face. City Clerk LeAnn Larson has been greeting and helping residents, business owners and others during her career with the city.
Over the years her responsibilities have included administrative work, preparing and keeping minutes from meetings, maintaining official records of the City Council actions and city agreements, processing business license applications and managing elections for the city.
Larson is retiring at the end of December. The Osseo City Council officially accepted her resignation last month.
In her resignation letter, Larson said she was grateful for the support she has received. “I will miss so many people that I have had the pleasure to work with and come to know in my position,” she wrote.
Larson began her career in Osseo in June 1998. “I was hired in Osseo and have seen the decades fly by — never a dull day with no work to do in Osseo,” she said. “I can hardly believe 23 and a half years have passed for me in Osseo, totaling 30 years overall in municipal work.”
Prior to coming to Osseo, she worked for the cities of Brooklyn Center and Willmar. Before that, she worked in the Edward Jones office in Willmar.
“The city of Willmar provided an opportunity to cross-train in several different departments: community development, planning, fire administration, building permits, engineering, assessing and elections,” she said. “In the city of Brooklyn Center, my job duties were narrower in scope, and I was somewhat bored at times.”
WORKING IN OSSEO
“When I was hired in Osseo, there were three people in the office, with several consultants to help as needed,” Larson said. “Now, we have five positions in the office and continue to need consultants for major projects. The workload has only increased over the years due to mandates and expectations.”
Her first title was administrative assistant, then deputy clerk and finally city clerk.
“The early days had me attending City Council meetings to take minutes, along with a wide variety of administrative work,” she said. “As I trained to become a certified clerk, my title changed to deputy clerk. The administrator in those earlier years had the title of administrator-clerk-treasurer. My duties all along were basic city clerk duties.”
During her 23 years with the city, Larson has had the “pleasure of working with seven different mayors over the years.” Those include Phil Phenow, Dan Sadler, Carole Larson, John Hall, Steve Menth, Al Lindquist and Duane Poppe.
“Another group important to our city was the number of council members I worked with — 27,” she said. The councilors include Vern Dehmer, Lila Hedlund, LeRoy LaVallee, Dan Sadler, John Hall, Karl Dornfeld, Bill Christenson, Denise Polich, Ken Schreiber, Steve Elrich, Peter Abbey, Don Roden, Sherry Blair, Brian Kleven, Steve Menth, Steve Parks, Duane Poppe, Mark Schulz, Rick Weber, Bucky Hartkopf, Bonnie Heinen, Dan Spanier, Harold Johnson, Anne Zelenak, Larry Stelmach, Juliana Hultstrom and Alicia Vickerman.
She has worked with seven different administrators since 1998, including Dave Callister, Sue Hall, Patrick Klaers, Greg Withers, Jeffrey Dahl, Doug Reeder, and Riley Grams. She added there has also been a long list of current and former finance officers, administrative assistants, city planners, public works, police personnel and other staff members that she has worked with over the years.
One of the most memorable parts of her career was very recent. “2020 was a different year for city clerks and the public — three elections in one year and COVID,” she said. “Typical election years have two elections. Add the COVID factor, and you end up with an astounding number of absentee voters and safety measures in place. The November presidential election saw 60% of Osseo voters doing so by absentee, the most ever.”
Larson said the City Council deserves credit for allowing a transitional time for her to work with new City Clerk Katrina Jones before her retirement. “I would have been unhappy to leave the new clerk to discover her job for herself when there are so many hats we wear in Osseo,” she said. “I feel more comfortable knowing Osseo is in good hands with Katrina.”
LOOKING BACK, MOVING FORWARD
“One of the reasons I have enjoyed working in Osseo so much is the small-town feel, as I am a small-town girl from rural Kandiyohi (close to Willmar),” Larson said.
She said farm life was hard work, and she brought that work ethic to her employers. “I have strived to help our citizens understand the whys and hows of city government,” she said. “And, I have been shaped by all the people who have helped me do my best.”
Another reason she has loved my position in Osseo is the people. She said they are friendly, fun, and supportive. “Thank you, Osseo residents and businesspeople, for sharing in a large part of my working life,” she said. “I will miss all of you and your kindness.”
Larson has one for sure plan for her retirement time. “I look forward to some traveling in retirement,” she said.
