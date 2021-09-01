Osseo girls soccer began their 2021 campaign with a cross-town contest against Maple Grove at Crimson Stadium on Aug. 26.
The Orioles, looking to rebound from a disappointing 1-10-1 record last season, held with the reigning state champions for the first half, keeping the score 1-0 at intermission, but then the Crimson took over. Maple Grove tallied three second-half goals en route to a 4-0 opening night victory over Osseo.
Just two days later, the Orioles made a trek up north to face off against Moorhead.
Led by two goals from Layni Yang, Osseo grabbed its first win of the season, beating the Spuds 4-1. Gabrielle Baltes added a goal of her own, along with a final dagger score from Hailey Keeney.
Osseo begins the 2021 season with a record of 1-1.
BOYS
Osseo boys soccer has already had an interesting start to the 2021 campaign. They were supposed to kick off the season at Maple Grove on Aug. 26, but heavy thunderstorms forced the game to be postponed to Sept. 16.
Then on Aug. 28, Osseo took their home field for the revised season opener against Moorhead. Both the Orioles and Spuds scored a goal apiece in the first half, Osseo’s from Beniam Makonnen, but as it did two days before, repeated lightning strikes and surrounding thunderstorms forced the game to be called at halftime, ending in a 1-1 draw.
Orioles goalkeeper Kalan McIlveen totaled three saves in the one half of action.
