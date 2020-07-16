At its Monday, July 13, meeting, the Osseo City Council approved recommendations for repairs to the portion of Central Avenue in front of the Osseo City Hall building.
City staff and the Streetscape Committee met with Jeff Feulner of WSB earlier this year to create ideas to improve the Central Avenue streetscape.
Some of the pavement and sidewalks, particularly in the areas with paving stones, are failing along Central Avenue. WSB and city staff have noted the amount of deteriorated pavers within the block of Central Avenue in front of the Osseo City Hall building, between Fourth and Fifth Streets.
The City Council was presented with concepts in February. WSB took comments from that work session to develop a final streetscape concept for Central Avenue. Two options were created with color schemes for the City Hall block and the rest of the Central Avenue corridor.
The council expressed interest in the second option. “Essentially, option two is colors and materials that better match what is currently out there,” Lee Gustafson of WSB said July 13.
The approved concept includes plain gray concrete drive lanes and dark gray colored concrete crosswalks. The sidewalks will be a tan-colored concrete, which is the color used throughout the original streetscape construction. The boulevard areas will be paved with colored concrete and stamped with a brick pattern.
Other parts of the Central Avenue streetscape improvements will include iron tree grates, painting of the existing raised planters, irrigation repairs and a new planting scheme. Plantings in the raised planters will be replaced. Tree options will be evaluated for future installation along the street.
The estimated repair costs for Central Avenue’s City Hall block is $230,000.
Councilor Harold Johnson asked if the crosswalk areas along Central Avenue could be all white. “So that we don’t ever have to repaint those,” he said. “Could that be all white for those crosswalks to make so they really stand out?” Gustafson said that was the intent of the darker colored gray concrete. He added that anything white “isn’t going to stay white-white after year four and five.”
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom asked if a cathedral elm, shown in the concept, was the tree that would be used along Central Avenue. Gustafson said he would be working with City Administrator Riley Grams and Public Works Director Nick Waldbillig to determine the best tree recommendation. “The trees that are out there... they just weren’t a good collection,” Gustafson added. “We want to make this a very specific tree species that are planted out there. And that is the type of information we’ll provide the council at a later date.”
The next steps include neighborhood informational meetings in August. The project will be developed this fall and winter.
Construction will only be on the Central Avenue City Hall block next spring and summer. The rest of Central Avenue will be repaired in the near future with color concepts that are the same as the city hall block.
