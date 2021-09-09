The Masonic Lodge in downtown Osseo is having an all Lodge sale on Friday, Sept. 10 to Sunday, Sept. 12.

This is a fundraiser to help support the various charities that the two lodges, Northeast Winslow Lewis and Sherburne and one Eastern Star chapter, Whittemore. This is a joint project to raise money for area charities.

The Lodge is located at 214 Central Avenue and the hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

