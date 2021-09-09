The Masonic Lodge in downtown Osseo is having an all Lodge sale on Friday, Sept. 10 to Sunday, Sept. 12.
This is a fundraiser to help support the various charities that the two lodges, Northeast Winslow Lewis and Sherburne and one Eastern Star chapter, Whittemore. This is a joint project to raise money for area charities.
The Lodge is located at 214 Central Avenue and the hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.