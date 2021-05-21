A new restaurant is headed for downtown Rogers, but with it will come an increased difficulty in finding parking spaces.
The Rogers City Council, on May 11, approved a parking variance, site plan and installation of a new water service line for R Social on Main Street, a restaurant to be located at 12901 Main Street.
“This is an exciting project, a step toward renewal in the downtown area,” said Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development coordinator. The goal of downtown redevelopment, according to Ziemer, is to restore existing store fronts “to get as close as possible to what they looked like in the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s.”
Applicant Branden Warner is proposing to renovate two existing buildings, previously occupying antique stores, into a 384-seat restaurant including two indoor bars and two dining room areas, plus an outdoor patio and rooftop deck patio.
Because the small, narrow site only allows for 19 parking spaces next to the railroad tracks, the owners are working to capitalize on shared parking with other downtown business owners, Ziemer said.
“Parking is and will be the underlying issue with any existing and/or new uses in downtown Rogers,” Ziemer said in a memo to the city council. “Given the current and future constraints of downtown resulting from future redevelopment, no use will be able to satisfy on-site parking standards.”
A new shared parking provision in the city code “is critical for the evolution of downtown,” Ziemer said. But even with that option, he told the council that satisfying required parking counts will be difficult.
He noted that the proposed restaurant’s peak hours will not conflict with other daytime businesses. He also said that 164 public parking spaces are available in the downtown area. Prior to opening, the restaurant’s owners also are working with private businesses to identify a minimum of 30 additional spaces within 500 feet of the restaurant.
Parking in downtown Rogers is not a new problem, Mayor Rick Ihli said. “We currently have issues finding parking on a busy night downtown,” Ihli said. He added, “We’ve been talking about redoing downtown for 14 years. It’s exciting to have it at the front door.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki said, “We’re all excited about this restaurant. But I want to make it clear that there needs to be a partnership to figure out how to handle or minimize the parking issue. We know there will be a problem with parking. The city doesn’t want to take it on. It has to be a partnership with the owners of the restaurant.”
Resident Jim Kelley said, “I don’t see how a facility of this size will be able to use on-street parking. The whole project revolves around the parking.”
Kris Thielen, an architect with Wilkus Architects in Hopkins, said developers are hoping to finish the project by the end of the year.
WALL SIGNAGE AT HARBOR FREIGHT TOOLS
The council also tabled a decision on a sign standards adjustment requested at Harbor Freight Tools, 20870 Rogers Drive.
The applicant is requesting approval to construct up to 432-total square feet of new wall signage on the building.
According to Rogers Associate Planner Max Pattsner, the original site plan for the property was approved in 2006. The original tenant was Best Buy, which was approved to have a 196-square-foot wall sign on the front of the building and one on the back, for a total of 392 square feet. In 2013, Gander Mountain replace Best Buy as the tenant, and was approved to install a 198-square-foot wall sign on each building face, for a total of 396 square feet.
Harbor Freight Tools, Inc. has applied for a sign standards adjustment to allow a 216-square-foot wall sign on each building face, for a total of 432 square feet. The proposed plan includes 216-square-feet of wall signage on the front of the building, and 216-square-feet on the rear of the building.
“The proposed wall signage exceeds the total signage permitted by code (160 square feet, or 80 square feet per face) by 272 square feet,” Pattsner’s memo to the council said. “The proposed signage exceeds the maximum that has previously been approved for the site (Gander Mountain) by 36 square feet, and exceeds the original approval (Best Buy) by 42 square feet.
A unique aspect of the property, cited by Pattsner, is that its frontage on Rogers Drive “doubles as frontage on Interstate 94, which means that the sign will be read by users from a further distance and going a faster speed on average than just traffic on Rogers Drive.”
He also said the building sits very far to the rear on the property, “which further increases the distance of the average reader.”
The council agreed to request that city staff bring a revised resolution back to a future meeting.
UPDATE ON PUBLIC WORKS REORGANIZATION
In other action, John Seifert, Rogers Public Works director, gave an update on the Public Works Working Group’s discussions regarding reorganizing positions within the Utilities Department, following the March 31 retirement of Utilities Supervisor Dan Janish, who worked in Roger for 26 years, and also Seifert’s upcoming retirement.
Seifert said a Public Works superintendent’s position will be created to oversee day-to-day operations within the department, without adding additional positions to the budget.
The Public Works superintendent’s job is slated to be filled with an internal promotion, and the Utilities Department’s lead would become utilities supervisor, according to Seifert.
“We already have 80 building permits for the year, and most of the construction is occurring this spring,” Seifert said. “We’re doing inspections on 120 homes and we’re running pretty fast.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said, “We’ll accomplish the moving parts without adding to the budget. There will still be the same number of bodies in the budget. We’ll elevate a couple of positions.”
Even with expected promotions, Seifert said, the department will show “significant savings to the budget this year.”
The reorganization plan is slated to be approved at the council’s May 25 meeting.
RACHEL DEVELOPMENT
The council also approved a resolution for a final plat for WJD Two Fourth Addition, plus a master planned unit development and development agreement between the city of Rogers and Rachel Development for a 134-unit apartment building and a 56-unit townhome development on a vacant, 14.78-acre farm field behind Culver’s and adjacent to 137th Avenue.
