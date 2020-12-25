On Thursday, Dec. 17, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that his office filed lawsuits against two area establishments after defying the governor’s orders to remain closed for dine-in business.
The two businesses — Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville and Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton — were in direct violation of Walz’s Executive Order 20-99. Neighbors on the Rum is a part of the same family of restaurants as Neighbors Eatery and Saloon here in Albertville, owned by Hotz and Holtz, LLC.
According to the attorney general’s press release, the Princeton Neighbors location “opened its establishment to 40-50 people for on-premises consumption” on Wednesday night.
“Even when confronted by local police officers, Neighbors on the Rum stated that it would willfully continue to defy Executive Order 20-99,” the release continued. “Minnesota Department of Health workers noted the Neighbors on the Rum was not only allowing on-premises dining, but also seating people closer than six feet apart, further increasing the chance of COVID-19 community spread.”
The lawsuits against these restaurants ask the court to award various civil penalties and other costs, in addition to closing in-person dining. Read the report yourself here: ag.state.mn.us/Office/Communications/2020/12/17_RestaurantViolations.asp
On social media, the Neighbors’s Albertville location announced that it would be open last Wednesday for curbside and pick-up, with the intention of opening for in-house dining Monday, Dec. 21.
Ellison expressed a tinge of sympathy with restaurants and bars in his statement.
“I know it’s tough out there for businesses and employees and help is already on the way — but what these establishments are doing is wrong. Not just wrong in breaking the law — wrong in exposing their loved ones, their customers, their employees, their communities, and potentially every Minnesotan to COVID-19. People will get sick, and some will die, because they’re breaking the law,” the release said. “They’re also doing wrong by the vast majority of Minnesota businesses that are serving their communities by complying with the law. Those businesses deserve our thanks and our patronage, not unfair competition.”
“The businesses we’re holding accountable today know what they need to do to comply with the law and instead they’re flouting it. I don’t enjoy using the enforcement tools I have, but it’s my job to protect Minnesotans and I will use them to hold violators accountable and keep Minnesotans safe.”
