The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, April 14, learned that the Rockford Economic Development Authority (EDA) has discussed the need and benefit of having a loan program for businesses in Rockford. Many wrinkles would need to be ironed out. BUSINESS LOANS City Administrator Dan Madsen said the EDA had discussed the business loan program earlier in the evening. He recommended reaching out to the Rockford Greenfield Chamber of Commerce on a macro scale and having the chamber play a role. Rockford could fine tune the maximum loan amount and intended uses of the loan. City Councilor Ted Hill said the council has a strong interest in helping local businesses. Mayor Renee Hafften recommended making a decision in two weeks. She asked for research on what the city could do to help businesses re-open. Madsen provided a memo from the EDA that contained details of the potential “Emergency Business Loan Program.” Many details had question marks. The memo says that the EDA offers local businesses the opportunity to apply for a loan to cover working capital and fixed debt payments upon declarations of a state of emergency by the governor or state of Minnesota and the city of Rockford. The purpose of the loan program is “to provide working capital and financial assistance to businesses that have been hindered due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus crisis.” The loans would be for businesses with brick and mortar physical locations in properly zoned districts within the corporate boundaries of the city of Rockford. Applications must show financial need. Loan money must be used for qualified business purposes, including rent and mortgage payments, utilities, real estate taxes, payroll taxes, business or unemployment insurance and business related license fees. The EDA, in partnership with BankWest, would provide no interest emergency loans in an amount up to $25,000. Maximum amount is undecided. The basis for loan amounts is undecided – perhaps property taxes, annual utility costs, average monthly pay roll. Re-payments would begin four months after the loan is issued. Re-payments would be in monthly installments. BankWest would service loans at no cost, approve applicants, collect payments and send payments back to the city of Rockford. THOUSAND HEARTS CROW RIVER SERVE DAY Turning to the topic of volunteerism, the City Council learned that organizers of Thousand Hearts Crow River Serve Day have moved the majority of its volunteer projects from Saturday, May 16 to Sept. 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only projects allowed to go forward this spring are those that can be completed by one volunteer at a time. These projects include planting of flowers in planters, cleaning up a senior lawn, refreshing the mural on the side of the ABC Lettering building and work before Memorial Day at Elmwood Cemetery. For information about the September event, watch the Thousand Hearts Crow River Serve Day Facebook page and its website at thousandhearts.weebly.com or e-mail annettetryon@gmail.com. The Thousand Hearts Blood Drive will happen as scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 16, in the Fellowship Hall at Our Fathers Lutheran Church, 3903 Gilbert Ave. SE. Sign up on the Thousand Hearts Crow River Serve Day Facebook page. Annette Tryon brought up the subject of the role of RiverWorks in this year’s Rockford Memorial Day observances. City Councilor Rick Martinson said he was not hopeful that anything would happen with Memorial Day due to the pandemic. VOLUNTEER RECOGNITION WEEK In related business, Mayor Hafften proclaimed April 19 to 25 as Volunteer Recognition Week. She noted that the city had planned to name Rockford’s 2019 Volunteer of the Year during Volunteer Recognition Week. The city is waiting for COVID-19 to settle down before formally acknowledging the individual in person. COMPOST SITE During his report, City Administrator Madsen said Rockford is planning to open the city compost site on April 15. He had received a lot of calls from people who have been cleaning up their yards during the governor’s stay at home order. They now want access to the compost site. BOARD OF APPEALS AND EQUALIZATION Rockford’s local Board of Appeals and Equalization met before the regular City Council meeting. Assessors from Hennepin and Wright Counties reported on increases in property values. Property value amounts will be used in calculations for property taxes payable in 2021. Hennepin County assessors said that property value increases amounted to 4.9% for residences, 3.2% for lakeshore residences, 3.2% for town homes, 7.7% for industrial properties, 5% for commercial properties and 8.6% for apartments. Wright County assessors said that county-wide property value increases amounted to 4.25% for residences, 2.1% for commercial property, 5.22% for industrial properties, 2.39% for agricultural properties and 5.74% for properties in rural preserve. Apartment values in Rockford went up 10.1%. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on property values would be noted during next year’s assessment reports.