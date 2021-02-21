When Russ and Diane Rundblade moved to Okalee of Medina in March 2020, they looked forward to maintenance-free living and bonding with new friends at card games.
While the pandemic changed their expectations, both Russ and Diane say moving to Okalee was the best decision they could have made.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better staff,” said Russ Rundblade, recalling how aides delivered meals to individuals’ apartments when group dining was temporarily suspended. “There was no service loss whatsoever. They made a terrific transition with everything and would visit just a little longer when they made deliveries.”
Last month, Diane and Russ received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and received the second dose on Feb. 9 at Okalee.
The couple looks forward to shopping at the grocery store or eating breakfast at Perkins. Like all of us, Russ and Diane are excited about enjoying all the things we used to take for granted, such as family gatherings or celebrations.
Russ and Diane met in their late 20s after friends introduced them at Russ’s workplace, Red Owl. Russ was in charge of data processing, and Diane worked for a law firm at the time.
They were married in 1975 and lived in Maple Grove for 45 years before moving to Okalee. COVID-19 vaccines now offer the family a way to get together this year.
As more residents and staff are vaccinated at Okalee and elsewhere, the company anticipates a time when people can start to return to normal pleasures and activities. With a vaccine now available, couples like the Rundblades will have more opportunities to celebrate life — and each other.
