The city of Medina will hold its annual Cleanup Day, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 18, at the city’s Public Works/Police Facility, 600 Clydesdale Trail. Medina residents will be able to drop-off unwanted items after showing proof of residency.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the city to scale down features of Cleanup Day. Limited staff will be at the event, and no volunteers will be working. Residents are asked to bring family members with them to unload their own items into appropriate disposable piles.
Cleanup Day has been a spring tradition in Medina, with the mayor flipping hamburgers and hotdogs at a grill and offering them free to event patrons. Recently, the city has added trees for sale at reduced prices, a bicycle drop-off, free milkweed seeds, prescription take-back and free compost bags. The July Clean-up Day will not offer any of these features.
Public Works Director Steve Scherer told the City Council that he felt awful about postponing the Clean-Up Day originally planned for this spring. The pandemic left him no choice. Meanwhile, residents told him they needed a drop-off day. They were confined to their homes and indulging in yard work, cleaning out closets and home improvement programs.
So Scherer and staff put together the scaled down July event.
The city will accept at no charge scrap metal, lead-acid vehicle batteries, anti-freeze, computer towers, laptops and handhelds and small kitchen appliances. For a small fee, the city will accept large appliances, miscellaneous electronics, computer monitors, TVs, mattresses, box springs, tires (with and without rims) and dumping by volume of bulky items, such as carpet and furniture.
The city will not accept household batteries, concrete bricks, household garbage, commercial appliances, household/ agricultural chemicals or containers, treated lumber, paint, recyclables, fluorescent bulbs, oil or oil products.
Randy’s Environmental Services will be on hand to provide free document shredding services to Medina residents. Bring documents in boxes or paper bags. Randy’s will accept office paper, computer paper, copy machine paper, fax paper, letterhead paper, note pad paper, adding machine paper, sticky notes, phone message notes, white envelopes, staples and paper clips.
Randy’s will not accept magazines, newspaper, carbon paper, laminated paper, tissue paper, 3-ring binders, rubber bands, hard cover books and plastics.
