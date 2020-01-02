Hennepin County is raising the tipping fee it charges to garbage haulers who deposit their loads at county resource centers and solid waste transfer stations — a fee increase that will affect Medina residents.
Andy Bright, of Randy’s Environmental Services, brought this news to the Tuesday, Dec. 17, Medina City Council meeting. He said the county is raising its tipping fee to $63 a ton, an increase of $5 per ton over the $58 per ton fee that the county was charging in 2018 and 2019.
Bright added that Randy’s had absorbed a $3 per ton tipping fee increase between 2017 and 2018. The latest $5 increase is too large for Randy’s to manage financially. He and other Randy’s officials are making the rounds of cities with which Randy’s has contracts and asking for rate increases.
Bright said Hennepin County tipping fees have been increasing steadily since 2007, when the rate was $34 per ton.
He asked the City Council to approve a rate increase for Medina residential customers. A customer with a 65 gallon waste cart would see a $.62 rate increase from $14.47 to $15.09. A current residential customer participating in the blue bag organics program would see a $.62 rate increase from $11.63 to $12.25.
Bright acknowledged that he was giving Medina short notice about a request for a rate increase in 2020. Randy’s contract with the city requires the company to notify Medina of a proposed increase for the following year by Sept. 30. Randy’s knew a county rate increase was coming. However, Hennepin County only recently informed Randy’s about the exact size of the increase.
After hearing Bright’s explanation, the City Council directed city staff to amend Medina’s contract with Randy’s to allow a rate increase for 2020. Also, the council directed staff to choose a later notification date for rate increases in the following year.
Randy’s current contract with Medina expires June 30, 2023. The contract allows for a rate increase of 3% based upon the consumer price index for years 2019 and 2021.
Bright said Randy’s organics recycling program has “really taken off.” Randy’s experienced a 9% increase in recycled organics during the past year. “It’s good to see the program growing,” he said.
Randy’s is educating customers about avoiding contamination of recyclables. Contaminated recycles end up in sanitary landfills. Customers should not put recyclables in plastic or paper bags. Recyclables should be poured directly into the recycling bin.
On Dec. 17, the City Council also took up other business. Here are other meeting highlights.
GRANT FOR STUDY OF FIRE SERVICE
Turning to the subject of fire service, the council approved a resolution needed to apply for a Fire Service Planning Grant from the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s office. The grant money would pay for seeking advice from an expert in fire services to evaluate Medina’s current fire services and present options for future fire service. Cost of the study is estimated at $50,000, for which Medina is prepared to pay the required 10% match.
The City Council resolution said, “Medina is served by four different fire departments, all facing challenges with recruiting and retention issues of paid on call fire fighters, capital project needs and needs for full-time staffing. The city has documented future costs for fire services that exceeds the city’s budgetary expectations for the future.”
LAWFUL GAMBLING PERMIT
Also during the meeting, the City Council approved a premises permit to allow the Northwest Area Jaycees to conduct charitable gambling at Inn Kahoots, 45 Hamel Road. The Jaycees will offer paper and electronic pull-tabs, bar Bingo, tipboards, paddlewheel and electronic linked Bingo.
Inn Kahoots is ending its charitable gambling lease agreement with Wayzata Youth Hockey, effective Dec. 31.
TOBACCO LICENSES
Turning to the topic of tobacco licenses, the City Council renewed 2020 licenses for Casey’s Retail Company, Medina Golf and Country Club, Liquor Depot Inc., Holiday Companies at County Road 29 and 200 Highway 55, Koch’s Korner, Inn Kahoots and Highway 55 Liquors.
The council also imposed penalties on two businesses that failed checks on compliance with ordinances on selling tobacco to minors. The businesses are the Holiday Stationstore at 1300 Baker Park Road and Koch’s Korner at 4355 Highway 55. Koch’s Korner has not had a previous violation, and the Holiday store had a violation 20 years ago, so Police Chief Ed Belland considered it to be a first time offense.
He recommended for each business a $500 fine and 10-day suspension, stayed for 12 months with no further violations. The City Council followed his recommendation.
