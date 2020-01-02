Editor’s note: During the 100th anniversary of the Farmers State Bank of Hamel, the Dorweiler family released excerpts from the Civil War diary of their ancestor, Paul Dorweiler Sr.
Paul Dorweiler Sr. was born in 1838 in Lommersum, Germany. At age 13, he came to America with his parents. He eventually married Justina and settled on a farm in West Bend, Iowa. Their sons Louis and Harry moved to the Hamel area and founded the Farmers State Bank of Hamel.
Following are some excerpts from Paul’s diary, which in 1938 was translated from German to English by his daughter Margaret.
1861
“Sunday morning, the 13th of October, we left Guttenberg (Iowa)…. On Tuesday evening, we left Dubuque (Iowa) and were quartered in the ‘Western House.’ After a long tedious journey through swampy prairies, Pana (Ill.) was reached at noon. Here we changed cars and proceeded on to Illinoistown. We could see over the Mississippi River. We reached headquarters, the Purner Rifle Regiment at eight o’clock in the evening.
“On Thursday we were sworn in. Friday we had our first marching drill. On Saturday morning at six o’clock we took the Pacific RR for Sedalia (Mo.), the end of the RR. Our regiment was nine miles in an eastern direction from here in Camp. At six o’clock in the evening we reached Sedalia Camp Inf. Where our regiment stationed for defense (lay in garrison). We ate supper with them and slept in a home abandoned by the Secessionist.
“Sunday after breakfast we marched to the place where our regiment was (established). We immediately put up our tents with which our adjutant was very helpful. That same afternoon we received our allotment of clothes consisting of two pair underpants, two undershirts, two pair stockings, one pants, one blouse, one jacket, one pair shoes, one mantle, two blankets, 1 cap, 1 hat….”
1862
May 17 — Carr’s Division came to Gen. M. and took by surprise two camps, while we were foraging. Our loss was 18 dead and 31 wounded. The loss of the enemy is unknown.
May 20 — Because of torrents of rain, we had to go back across the Little Red River. We destroyed the bridge after we had crossed it.
May 21 — The wounded were also brought to this side of the river.
May 22 — Our pickets fired on two sly rebellion commissioned officers because of what has happened. Daily more Negroes come to us….
May 26 — Foraged involuntarily (bread).
May 27 — Foraged at wholesale. 118 (wagons) crossed the Little Red River and all came back heavily laden. West Point plundered….
July 7 — Marched from Augusta to Cotton Plant Still. Here was a battle July the 5th where 14 men were wounded. The rebels buried 120 of their men here….
Dec. 22 — Went away 10 miles beyond Helena (Ark.) Dec. 23 — Went 50 miles past Nagola….
Dec. 24 — The cannons went ahead of us as far as Milliken’s Bend. Morgan Smith’s Division destroyed the RR track between Monroe and Wilksburg.
Dec. 25 — Must carry fence rails to replace our destroyed road. Stole chickens for our Christmas feast….
1863
Jan. 9 — Rode up the Arkansas R. to Arkansas Post.
Jan. 10 — Foraged until late at night. Marched until four o’clock in the morning.
Jan. 11 — Attacked Fort Dickson. At five o’clock took 5,000 prisoners.
Jan. 12 — Went into the barracks of the rebels.
Jan. 13 — Set fire to the barracks….
Aug. 13 — Christian goes home for a 30-day furlough. (Paul Dorweiler Sr.’s brother who was later killed)….
Nov. 26 — Followed the enemy to Ringgold, Ga.
Nov. 27 — Attacked the enemy at Ringgold. My brother (Christian) was killed.
Nov. 28 — I buried my brother. (In the heat of battle Paul had time only to carve the letters C Dor on a tree trunk to mark his grave, according to Julius Dorweiler. The military later exhumed Christian’s body and moved it to Gettysburg National Cemetery.)
Nov. 29 & 30 — Remained at Chickamanga Creek.
Dec. 1 — Went back to Chattanooga.
Dec. 2 — Rest day.
Note by Margaret Dorweiler at end of diary: “Father told us many times that he couldn’t keep up his diary after his brother’s death.”
