Open Systems International is getting ready to expand its corporate headquarters in Medina at 4101 Arrowhead Drive. The Medina City Council directed city staff to draft approval resolutions for a number of planning documents, with more to come.
OSI is in the business of providing technology solutions for utility companies.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
OSI EXPANSION
City Planner Dusty Finke described OSI’s proposed expansion. The current building spans roughly 100,400 square feet. OSI proposes to expand the building to the south, with the expansion amounting to 75,000 square feet. OSI would use most of the addition for office space. Other uses would include 6,700 square feet of training space and 1,300 square feet of lab space.
The City Council directed city staff to draft approval resolutions for a rezoning, preliminary plat, site plan and amended conditional use permit.
The preliminary plat shifts roughly 12 acres of a 28-acre vacant outlot to the main, 21-acre OSI site. The expanded OSI site would be rezoned to Commercial Highway, and the outlot would be rezoned to Business Park. The proposed site plan shows the location of the new addition and new parking stalls. The amended CUP allows OSI to have a structure larger than 50,000 square feet.
Finke said OSI and Medina are discussing a shift of the OSI driveway that currently accesses Arrowhead Drive to the north of Meander Road. The new driveway access would be opposite the intersection of Meander Road with Arrowhead Drive. The goal would be to improve traffic flow at Arrowhead Drive.
Both City Councilor John Anderson and City Councilor Jeff Pederson said OSI has an attractive building. Pederson called it “one of the nicer sites along Highway 55.”
PLANNING COMMISSION APPOINTMENTS
Turning to 2020 appointments, the City Council appointed three Medina residents to serve as volunteer Planning Commissioners. Robin Reid received a one-year appointment and Cindy Piper and Ron Grajcyk each received three-year appointments.
Mayor Kathleen Martin said that in some years, the city has been short on planning commission applicants. She has needed to recruit people to apply. This year Medina has more qualified applicants than there are vacant positions.
Several City Councilors asked how the city could find spots for qualified applicants, who otherwise would be turned down.
City Attorney Ron Batty said, “This is a nice problem to have.” He noted that a city ordinance specifies the number of Planning Commissioners. The ordinance would have to be amended to increase the number.
However, Planning Commissioners are limited to serving nine consecutive years, Batty said. This limit gives new comers opportunities to be appointed. After someone has served nine consecutive years, he or she may be appointed again after an interruption in service of at least one year.
The City Council also appointed Angela Bernhardt and Troy Hutchinson to three-year terms on the Park Commission
2020 APPOINTMENTS
Turning to the topic of 2020 appointments, the City Council appointed council liaisons to various city departments, city consultants, city staffers and representatives to area committees, agencies and commissions.
City Councilor Jeff Pederson was appointed to serve as Deputy Mayor, when Mayor Martin is absent.
The Crow River News was re-appointed as designated newspaper for city legal notices.
