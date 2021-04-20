Many take transportation for granted — whether driving or using trains or buses. While the pandemic affected transportation for many, older adults who don’t drive are affected most. Getting to the bank, grocery store and medical appointments is hard enough—especially if family members are busy.
This year, Cassia, which provides housing, health care and community services to older adults, partnered with Mobility 4 All to give older adults safe, enjoyable, stress-free transportation. Mobility 4 All (also called MO) began providing rides to income-qualified residents through its MO Access Fund from a Department of Human Services Grant.
Now, the communities of Okalee in Medina, Cornerstone Assisted Living in Plymouth and Haven Homes in Maple Plain will launch rides by Mobility 4 All as well. To make life easier for residents, Cassia provides this new, personalized ride service at no additional charge. Residents can access rides not only for medical appointments but also for local outings.
Elim Shores resident Jean Myers, in Eden Prairie, was the first resident to call Mobility 4 All. Myers has worked in numerous professions, including owning her own apparel store, nursing, child care and real estate. She is well versed in how businesses should run and says Mobility 4 All was perfect for her. Jean had been looking forward to seeing her dentist and was pleased she could find direct transportation without having to ask for help.
“The driver was excellent,” Myers said. “The day of the appointment was rainy and I was a little afraid of falling on the dentist’s walkway. The driver escorted me into the building as I took his elbow. He also came right into the office to escort me out at the end of the appointment.”
To tackle social isolation, MO provides more than just essential medical rides. They offer services more similar to what a family member would provide, whether it is a trip to a visit to a friend or assistance carrying in groceries.
“We created Mobility 4 All to serve in the same way we would treat our own parents. It’s more than a ride, it’s where care and safety come first,” said MO Co-founder and CEO Sebastien Tavernas. “We partner with communities like Cassia to enhance the quality of residents’ lives.”
Mobility 4 All has provided more than 5,000 residents rides during the pandemic without incident. The organization has pledged to meet all CDC guidelines to keep riders safe, and goes further by providing extra masks and hand sanitizers for drivers to have on hand in their vehicles. Partnering with Cassia means riders can access free rides as part of their residency packages. Because MO does not require an app or a smart phone, it is much easier for older adults to use. In fact, residents only need to make a phone call to request a ride.
To register or schedule a ride, residents of senior living communities call the friendly MO Team to register and schedule their rides. For more information, call 612-412-4321 or go to their website at mobility4all.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.